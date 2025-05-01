High Court judge, Justice Philipa Philips was on Wednesday forced to postpone the hearing of a bail appeal application by 94 individuals who were locked up on allegations of staging protests on March 31.

Only one of the 95, Munyaradzi Mazhiriri was granted bail.

The case could not be heard last week as state papers were not in order.

On Wednesday, the state stalled progress after prosecutors requested to call the investigating officer to testify against the suspects.

The hearing was then moved to next Monday.

The 94 are accused of participating in a gathering with the intention to promote public violence.

The state alleges the group took heed of calls by war veteran, Blessed Geza, currently in hiding, to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the State, on 31 March 2025 at around 0920 hours, the accused gathered at Robert Mugabe Square commonly known as the Freedom Square intending to march in the streets of Harare.

Prosecutors allege the group also wanted to proceed "to the State House of Zimbabwe and forcibly remove the Constitutionally elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

"The accused were making their vows of removing the President saying "enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake.mMadzibaba veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire and whistled.

"Police officers who were deployed for maintenance of order observed about two hundred 200 people gathered and approached the group.

"The accused piled stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe road. They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu. They also took themselves pictures and videos which they posted on various social media platforms," reads court papers.