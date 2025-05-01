Africa: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Visits Nigeria to Strengthen Partnership On Climate Action and Innovation

Abuja — Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden undertook a high-level visit to Nigeria alongside Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure, Mr. Andreas Carlsson, and a delegation of Swedish business leaders. In her capacity as a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, HRH used this opportunity to engage jointly with UNDP, reinforcing the strong and longstanding collaboration between Sweden and UNDP in advancing sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive innovation in Nigeria.

Sweden remains a committed partner of UNDP, and in Nigeria, Sweden collaborates with the Government on the development of key sectors such as trade, innovation, and green transition to drive inclusive growth. The visit highlighted Sweden's deep and enduring partnership with Nigeria--anchored in shared values and a strong commitment to multilateral cooperation. Sweden continues to champion inclusive growth through strategic partnerships in priority areas such as the green transition, innovation, sustainable trade, and climate action.

A key moment of the mission was a dedicated session hosted by UNDP, which provided a platform to spotlight the strategic collaboration between Sweden and UNDP in Nigeria. The engagement emphasized joint efforts to advance climate action, accelerate green innovation, and unlock the vast potential of Nigeria's blue economy.

The Swedish delegation accompanying HRH Crown Princess Victoria--including the CEO of Business Sweden and representatives from Swedish media--was warmly welcomed by Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Africa, and Ms. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative.

Speaking during the visit, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa noted, "The Government of Sweden has been an invaluable partner in our shared commitment to sustainable development in Nigeria. Through its flexible and core funding, Sweden enables UNDP to implement impactful and transformative programmes aligned with Nigeria's aspirations for economic resilience and environmental sustainability. This visit underscores the strength of our collaboration and the opportunities ahead to scale innovative solutions that benefit both people and planet."

As part of her engagements, HRH Crown Princess Victoria visited Tamaro Island, a mangrove-rich community affected by climate change, where she observed local adaptation efforts first-hand. She later visited the timbuktoo fintech hub, a flagship initiative of UNDP, where she interacted with youth-led green and tech innovators. HRH also participated in strategic discussions on green finance and the role of private sector investment in advancing Nigeria's sustainability agenda.

Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative, stated, "This visit marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with the Governments of Nigeria and Sweden, reinforcing our shared vision for a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable future. The presence of HRH Crown Princess Victoria and the UN Assistant Secretary-General, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, signals the immense opportunities ahead--leveraging climate-smart solutions, fostering green innovation, and driving inclusive economic transformation. With Sweden as a steadfast partner, UNDP remains committed to scaling solutions that empower communities, strengthen livelihoods, and position Nigeria as a leader in sustainable development for generations to come."

Nigeria's coastal and marine ecosystems hold immense promise for sustainable economic transformation--particularly in sectors such as fisheries, maritime trade, and renewable energy. As a regional commercial hub, Lagos is uniquely positioned to champion climate-smart policies and innovative solutions that drive inclusive growth. Through its partnership with Sweden, UNDP is committed to advancing these efforts by supporting community-led conservation, promoting green investments, and strengthening the resilience of Nigeria's blue economy.

Nigeria's innovation landscape is equally dynamic, with a growing ecosystem of climate-tech startups offering practical solutions in renewable energy, the circular economy, and digital sustainability. UNDP's Innovation Centre remains a launchpad for scalable, impact-driven collaboration--connecting Sweden's robust innovation models with Nigeria's vibrant, youth-led sustainability movement.