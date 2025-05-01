Nigeria: Inferno Renders Widow, Journalist, Others Homeless in Akwa Ibom Community

30 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A devastating midnight fire has left several families homeless in Atabong community, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, including a widow with six children and Miriam Daniels, the TVC News Correspondent in the state.

The inferno, which occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, was reportedly caused by a gas explosion triggered by a lit candle in one of the apartments.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly, leaving residents with barely enough time to escape. Affected occupants said they were unable to salvage any belongings.

One of the victims revealed that the 15-room bungalow was completely razed, displacing over seven families and destroying all their possessions.

Residents blamed the tragedy in part on the lack of electricity in the area. The community has reportedly been without power for over seven months due to a faulty transformer, forcing many to rely on candles for lighting.

Victims have appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government and Governor Umo Eno to urgently come to their aid, as they are now homeless and without support.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.