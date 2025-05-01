Nigeria: NAHCON Chair Unveils Hajj Financing Reforms, Reaffirms Readiness for 2025 Pilgrimage

Mr Usman emphasised the need for resilience and innovation in Hajj financing to ensure accessibility and operational integrity.

The Chairperson of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Usman, has called for sustainable financial reform within Nigeria's Hajj and Umrah industry.

Mr Usman, a professor, made the call while delivering a keynote address at the second National Stakeholders Summit on Wednesday in Abuja.

The summit, themed "Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators," brought together key figures from government, finance, civil society, and the private sector.

Also present were the representatives of Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar.

Mr Usman emphasised the need for resilience and innovation in Hajj financing to ensure accessibility and operational integrity.

Describing the occasion as his first engagement as Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, he said it came at a critical moment for the Hajj sector, which is facing "economic and regulatory headwinds."

He commended the Hajj Institute of Nigeria for organising the event and acknowledged the sponsorship and support of Jaiz Bank Plc and other non-interest financial institutions.

Mr Usmañ also revealed a major development in NAHCON's financial strategy: Onboarding three new banking partners--Alternative Bank, TAJ Bank, and Lotus Bank--into the Hajj Savings Scheme.

He described the move as a strategic expansion to broaden financial inclusion and enable Nigerian pilgrims to plan for Hajj with greater ease and foresight.

"These banks bring ethical, innovative, and non-interest-based financial services to the table," he said, highlighting the importance of the scheme in reducing cost barriers and building a sustainable model for future pilgrimages.

Looking ahead, Mr Usman assured stakeholders of NAHCON's readiness for the 2025 Hajj operations.

He said with over 40,000 pilgrims expected to travel via four government-licensed airlines and more than 14,000 via private tour operators, the inaugural flight is scheduled for May 9, 2025.

"By the grace of Allah, we anticipate seamless operations," he stated.

The NAHCON boss also extended heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their continued support, particularly for authorising the provision of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash--a move he described as asignificantr relief to pilgrims and regulators.

He also commended NAHCON commissioners, board members, state pilgrim board, and commission staff for their work.

The event also featured a panel of renowned experts, including Mansur Muhtar, former vice president of the Islamic Development Bank and current Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Industry.

Other discussants were Bashir Bugaje, Muhammad Ahmad of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Wasiu Gadaeen of the Hajj Institute.