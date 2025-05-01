Namibia: Swapo Women Council Condemns Killings in Namibia

The Swapo Party Women's Council (SPWC) has condemned the recent killings in the country.

According to SPWC secretary Fransina Kahungu in a recent statement, the killings have led to many citizens living in constant fear.

She said parents are constantly worried when they send their children to school following the tragic deaths of Ingrid Maasdorp (5) and Roswinds Fabianu (6).

Kahungu said the naked body of a woman discovered at Okahandja and the six lives lost in a fire at Usakos demonstrates a cruelty tearing into society.

"We are witnessing a society so ruthless that the value of a human has been completely disregarded," she added.

Kahungu stated that there is no tragedy greater than living with people in a society where taking a persons life is no longer painful.

She called for urgent actions and interventions to root out the killings and accord citizens the right of freedom they deserve in a free, independent country.