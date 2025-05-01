Nigeria Joins Global Cross-Border Privacy Forum

Nigeria has joined the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum as an associate member to explore better ways of cross-border data transfers.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission(NDPC) made the announcement on Wednesday at a media briefing organised ahead of the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) conference and annual general meeting in Abuja.

The conference is expected to hold on May 6 to May 8 would be focusing on "Balancing Innovation in Africa, Data Privacy and Protection in Emerging Technologies."

Olatunji said that the move is seen as a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria's digital economy and demonstrating its commitment to data protection and privacy standards.

The Global CBPR Forum, established in 2022, aims to facilitate the free flow of data and promote cooperation on data protection and privacy globally.

He recalled the enactment of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) in June 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, which had mandated NDPC to decide for the adequacy of data protection, taking into account enforcement of data subjects rights in other countries.

"Seasoned experts have been lined up to lead discussions in areas concerning the African digital economy, AI in African privacy paradox, regulatory approaches to data privacy in Africa, especially in the area of emerging technologies which have different approaches.

"We also have topics on data protection in the area of fintech, balancing innovation with privacy, the single digital market in the spirit of Africa free trade zone, among others.

"These issues are all important in the Fourth Industrial Revolution where data constantly flows across borders for various reasons including health, education, tourism, e-commerce and more.

"In this regard, Nigeria is exploring various cross-border data frameworks as provided under the NDPA for the purpose of safeguarding data subjects rights and protecting Nigeria's data sovereignty.

"To this end, we are pleased to announce our intention to join the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR)Forum as an associate member," Olatunji said.

He stated that other mechanisms for exploring cross-border data transfers included existence of national legislation on data protection, establishment of an independent data protection authority to serve as regulator when it comes to data processing in various countries.

"We also approve binding cooperate rules, conducts, standards of operation and certification mechanisms for cross-border data transfer.

"Nigeria will have the opportunity to observe the procedure of ensuring accountability within organisations during cross-border data transfers and ensure that indigenous cross-border data organisations are able to leverage accountability procedures.

"This framework will ensure that organisations will have more options in cross-border transfer of personal data and relevant safeguards for data protection under the NDPA are painstakingly implemented," he said.

He said that the government was in the process of setting up a strategic task team comprising of stakeholders for the purpose of cross pollination of ideas in the area of cross-border data transfer, while considering the beneficial use of data for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Olatunji said that the NADPA event would attract over 1000 delegates from 30 African countries, technocrats from Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

He said the conference would feature constructive interactions, live sessions, breakout sessions, among other events and also showcase exhibitions, visitation of tourists sites in the FCT, thereby promoting the richness in Nigeria's cultural heritage and people.

"The opportunity to host NADPA is one of the opportunities we are taking to foster trust and confidence in our digital economy.

"This commission is fully convinced that through this trust, Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to create jobs and generate wealth as projected under the eight Presidential priority areas."

Mrs Christine Harbaugh, U. S. Embassy's Acting-Deputy Chief of Missions, said Nigeria's membership as an associate member of CBPR showed the country's commitment and leadership in the global digital economy and clear message on being open for digital business.

Harbaugh recognised Nigeria's growth in digital growth and transformation, with startups, companies driving innovation in different sectors.

"By beginning the process of aligning with the CBPR Forum, Nigeria is further solidifying its position as a global hub for digital business and innovation.

"This move tells U.S. and global tech companies and investors that the Nigerian market presents tangible global opportunities.

"In today's interconnected world, the safety and sanctity of cross-border data flows are paramount and as data becomes the lifeblood of the digital era, it is essential that we establish robust frameworks to protect it.

"By joining the CBPR Forum, Nigeria is taking a proactive step to ensure that data transferred across borders is handled with high standards of privacy and security," she said.

According to her, this move will not only protect U.S. and Nigerian citizens' personal data but also build trust with international partners.

She said that the global CBPR forum created spaces for those handling personal data to come together around common data protection, privacy interests and build trust in cross-border flows of data.

"The CBPR Forum promotes interoperability and helps to bridge different regulatory approaches to data protection and privacy.

"By joining the Global Forum, Nigeria becomes part of a committed international community working to reduce data protection risks and ensure strong safeguards travel with the data no matter where it is transferred.

"This commitment to data protection will enhance Nigeria's reputation as a reliable partner in the global digital economy,"Harbaugh said.

She stated that approximately 60 per cent of Nigerian startups were incorporated in the United States and facilitating cross-border data flows would increase the ability of such companies to service U.S. and Nigerian clients and further fuel the growing digital trade.

"We are excited about the opportunities this will bring and look forward to working closely with our Nigerian partners to build a secure and prosperous digital future," she said.

NADPA is a body that was established for the African data governance ecosystem to deepen the advancement of data subjects rights, foster responsible data flows within and across jurisdictions, among other functions