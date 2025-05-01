Nigeria: Workers' Day - Lagos Doctors List Demands, Warn Govt On Brain Drain

As Nigeria marked the 2025 edition of International Workers' Day, medical doctors in Lagos raised an alarm over the worsening crisis in the nation's health sector, demanding urgent and comprehensive reforms to address what they described as "a collapsing system losing its best minds daily."

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Lagos State Branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Babajide Saheed, the doctors listed key demands, including the payment of outstanding arrears, welfare reforms, and improved working conditions. They also warned that any government policy failing to address the root causes of the "Japa" syndrome (the mass migration of skilled professionals) is destined to fail.

"Any government policy that doesn't first resolve the issue of the Japa syndrome is a waste of time. Such policy will not work without the driving force of the human resources," Saheed stated.

The doctors are calling for the payment of the skipping arrears promised by the Federal Government since 2024, as well as the immediate payment of the reviewed CONMESS arrears, which remain unresolved despite repeated assurances.

The group also called on all levels of government to tackle the Japa syndrome by improving doctors' remuneration. They emphasized the immediate implementation of non-taxable call duty allowances and a review of professional allowances in line with inflation.

"We are not just demanding salary increases for the sake of it. The economic conditions have worsened, and our take-home pay can no longer take us home," Saheed said.

The doctors further advocated for sustainable welfare packages, including affordable housing loans and car loans, to reduce the migration of skilled professionals abroad. "A doctor who is overworked, underpaid, and has no chance of owning a car or house in Nigeria will naturally look for opportunities elsewhere. It's not unpatriotic, it's survival," they stated.

They also emphasized the urgent need for a conducive health sector environment, including the training and retraining of medical personnel, access to research grants, provision of modern medical equipment and materials, upgrading of hospital infrastructure, and inclusive and empathetic health policies.

Saheed said, "Health sector development must be comprehensive. We need tools, training, and trust."

The doctors are also calling for an increase in the retirement age of healthcare workers, aligning with trends in developed nations where experience in the medical field is preserved. They urged the conversion of medical lecturers and doctors in universities, polytechnics, and medical centers to the CONMESS salary structure, arguing that such harmonization will boost morale and reduce inequality in the system.

The group also demanded an end to locum appointments and the casualization of doctors, as well as the withdrawal of the consultant pharmacy cadre in clinical settings, which they argue has created "chaos and professional tension." "The consultant pharmacy cadre brings no additional clinical value and only complicates patient care. This must be urgently reversed," the statement read.

They further confirmed that the controversial deduction from April 2025 salaries in Lagos State has been reversed, following pressure and engagement with the authorities. They also insisted that the Federal Government must keep its promise on the CONMESS arrears, stressing that trust in public institutions hinges on fulfilled commitments.

"Nigerian doctors are not asking for luxury, just dignity, fairness, and the tools to do their jobs. If these issues are not addressed, the brain drain will continue, and the health system will collapse further. There is still time to act, but that time is fast running out," the statement concluded.