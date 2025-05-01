Rwanda: Diamond Platnumz Manager to Coach Gael - Profits in Music Can Take Decades

Sallam SK, the manager of Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, has advised Rwandan entrepreneur and music executive Gael Karomba, also known as Coach Gael, not to give up on his investments in the music industry, emphasizing that profits can take years or 'even a decade' to materialize.

Sallam, who was in Rwanda for projects related to Wasafi Records, made the remarks after the 1:55AM label founder posted a cryptic message on Instagram that many interpreted as a sign of frustration over unprofitable ventures in music.

"I blew a lot of money, helped a lot of people, did a lot of favors, and never asked for anything in return. Now it's time to put complete focus on myself," Gael wrote.

Speculations about Gael's intentions of withdrawing his investments from the music scene sparked reactions from fans and industry insiders alike, including Sallam SK.

When asked by a local journalist about his thoughts on Gael's message, Sallam responded with words of encouragement, stressing that music, like any business, requires patience and long-term commitment.

"I think you should believe in where you invested your money. Nothing comes easy. We started investing in 2009, and the profit only started coming in after 10 years," he said.

"It's not easy to see returns in one year. But when you believe in your investments, especially in talent, the payoff comes eventually. Even when artists leave labels, they pay their dues, turning exits into opportunities for new signings."

Sallam cited former Wasafi Records artists like Rayvanny and Harmonize, who eventually parted ways with the label after achieving commercial success.

"We do business. Just don't give up, and the rest will follow. Believe in the talents you support," he added.

Sallam, also known as "Mendez," is a prominent music executive and CEO of SK Entertainment. He is best known for managing top Tanzanian artists such as Diamond Platnumz and A.Y.

During his visit to Rwanda, Sallam met with Coach Gael to finalize an upcoming project between Bruce Melodie and Diamond Platnumz signaling that, despite the challenges, 1:55AM remains active and ambitious in shaping East Africa's music landscape.