Zimbabwe: State Targets HSTV in Blessed Mhlanga Case As Trial Date Is Set

30 April 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

The case of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, currently before the Harare Magistrates' Court has taken a new twist with the state confirming its intention to extend charges to Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)'s subsidiary, Heart and Soul TV (HSTV).

In the State's submission, the television station is set to face joint charges with journalist Blessed Mhlanga for the purported offense of disseminating messages inciting public violence.

Mhlanga's trial is scheduled to begin on May 14. This follows a shift in the state's approach after initially seeking another postponement to set a trial date and allocate the case on grounds that they intend to include HSTV as a co-accused.

Mhlanga's lawyer, Chris Mhike challenged the state's delays stating he would seek his client's removal from remand if a trial date wasn't provided.

According to Mhike the previous court appearance concluded with a clear assurance that a trial date would be provided at today's scheduled remand.

However, after the lunch break, the state reversed its position and announced its readiness for trial.

Despite the indication that Mhlanga's preferred lawyer would be out of the country, prosecutors insisted on maintaining the 14th as the date for trail.

Mhlanga faces accusations related to his publication of a press conference where Zanu PF member and war veteran Blessed Geza, now a fugitive, called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

