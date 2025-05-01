Namibia: State Hospitals Run Out of Anaesthetics

Some of the country's state hospitals have been forced to cancel operations and only permit emergency surgery due to a lack of anaesthetics.

So far, the shortage has affected Windhoek Central Hospital, Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Keetmanshoop Hospital, and Rundu State Hospital.

Deputy executive director of health and social services Theo-Ben Kandetu says the issue requires consultation.

"It is a big case that needs consultation with the regional directors of the regions involved," he said earlier this week.

The ministry could not provide more comment on the matter before going to print.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare said he would need to consult with the Ministry of Health and Social Services before providing comment on the matter.

COUNTRYWIDE ISSUE

The most affected facility is Rundu State Hospital, which is currently forced to perform emergency surgery only.

Sources at the hospital yesterday told The Namibian that most patients who were expecting to be operated on this week were asked to wait until the hospital is fully stocked.

The shortage has also affected Windhoek Central Hospital, where sources told The Namibian the current waiting list for operations has reached 500, while the department that deals with eye operations is fully booked until next February.

According to another source at Rundu State Hospital, the shortage of medicine is a countrywide issue.

The source said the procurement process is delaying matters and is affecting patients and the flow of work on the ground.

A surgical patient who has been admitted to the hospital for two years said the hospital is struggling with medicine and bandages suitable for wounds.

"Patients are being sent back, some are being requested to go buy medicine or bandages. They are using solar tape when dressing," he said.

A resident of Kehemu said she was operated on two days ago with no complications.

"I was told there was no medicine at first, but I was assisted because my situation got bad," she said.

NO ELECTIVE SURGERY

At Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas region, state hospitals have reportedly stopped all elective surgery.

A source at the hospital this week said a decision was taken in April to use the available anaesthesia for emergency operations only as a precautionary measure.

"The hospital has sufficient anaesthesia. A decision was just taken to stop elective surgery," the source said.

Another source told The Namibian doctors are making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Acting director of health Leandra Bushby says she is not aware of any shortage of anaesthesia or that operations are being postponed.

"I am not aware of anything like that. Only the specialists will know," she says.

DEADLY CONSEQUENCES

A medical expert at Windhoek Central Hospital, who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, warned that the current shortage of anaesthesia at public hospitals could have deadly consequences.

"They will die. If there is no operation, especially in emergency cases like car accidents, bleeding, or brain haemorrhage, patients will not survive," he said.

The expert said the crisis also places expectant mothers with conditions like eclampsia at high risk.

"It's not a joke. Anaesthetists are very important. If there is no anaesthesia, surgeries cannot take place. It's as simple and as dangerous as that."

According to the source, the issue has worsened over the years, partly due to growing frustration among healthcare professionals over chronic shortages of medicine and equipment in the public sector.

"Most of the anaesthetists trained by the government have moved to private practices. The infrastructure in the regions is also lacking, so everyone flocks to Windhoek, which further strains the system."

LUNCH BAN

Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday announced that public health centres and clinics will no longer be permitted to take lunch breaks during official working hours.

In a directive issued on Monday, health minister Esperance Luvindao said the decision takes immediate effect and forms part of the ministry's commitment to providing uninterrupted, world-class healthcare services.

"In line with the ministry's commitment to providing uninterrupted, world-class healthcare services to all Namibians, it is hereby directed that no public health centre, clinic, or healthcare facility under the Ministry of

Health and Social Services shall close or suspend services during official working hours for lunch breaks," she said in the letter.

Luvindao said staff members will be allowed to take their lunch breaks in shifts to avoid uninterrupted services.

"There will be a rotational lunch break schedule that allows staff members to take their lunch breaks in shifts.

This ensures that services continue without interruption throughout the day," she said.

The minister said the necessary staff must be present and available at all times to attend to patients and continue service delivery without delay or closure during lunch hours.

The public relies on the availability of healthcare services throughout the day, and "it is imperative that we uphold our mandate to serve with efficiency, compassion, and professionalism at all times", she said.