South Africa: Police Find Parts Linked to Slain Officers' Car - South African News Briefs - May 1, 2025

Police Find Parts Linked to Slain Officers' Car

Police recovered vehicle parts believed to be from the VW Polo carrying three police officers who were found dead in the Hennops River, Centurion, reports IOL. The officers, Keamogetswe Buys (30), Boipelo Senoge (20), and Cebekhulu Linda (24), whose bodies were retrieved from the river after a five-day search. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that front and rear bumpers, along with a reflector jacket belonging to Linda, were found at the river. Divers from various agencies, including SAPS Special Task Force and Search and Rescue South Africa, have identified a suspicious metal object approximately 4km from the N1, which they believe may be linked to the missing vehicle. The officers were last seen at an Engen fuel station in Gauteng, and disappeared after their vehicle's tracker and phones were switched off.

City of Joburg Gets Court Order to Evict Building Invaders

The City of Johannesburg's Housing MMC, Mlungisi Mabaso, has vowed to evict people who have illegally taken over city-owned buildings in the CBD after obtaining a court-issued eviction order, reports SABC News. Some of the buildings are dilapidated , with an unpleasant stench lingering in the air. Mabaso said that alternative accommodation had been arranged for those affected. Mabaso also expressed concern about the unknown businesses that are operating in the city's properties, stressing the need for stricter oversight to prevent unlawful leasing.

Safety Fears Fuel More Umlazi Evacuation Calls

Several community members in Umlazi, south of Durban, were left homeless after severe weather caused underground shifts, demanding relocation due to safety fears, reports EWN. The harsh weather destroyed 56 homes, prompting urgent calls for temporary housing. The government announced plans to begin relocating affected families, but some residents insisted that no one should be left behind, warning that other homes in the area remained at risk. Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said priority would be given to those in the most critical situations.

