Nigeria Makes Strides Toward HIV Epidemic Control Amid Funding Freeze

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, through the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), has reported progress in Nigeria's fight against HIV in the first quarter of 2025.

The Director and National Coordinator of NASCP, Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, noted that the developments aligned with the Coordinating Minister of Health's four-point agenda, which focuses on improving governance, ensuring equitable and quality healthcare, unlocking the healthcare value chain, and strengthening national health security.

According to the department's quarterly news nugget, NASCP, in line with its mandate to coordinate policies and strategies for HIV control, has led the generation of new estimates for Nigeria's national HIV programme.

This data-driven approach is expected to guide more effective decision-making and boost implementation across the country. It has also completed a review of national-level data and programme performance, addressing vital issues related to data quality and tracking progress.

Dr. Bashorun said one of the notable achievements this quarter was the development of a national framework and roadmap for the triple elimination of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B. This effort, he said, supports the "Free To Shine Triple Elimination Campaign" spearheaded by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which targets the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of the three diseases by 2030.

The campaign prioritises the health of women of reproductive age and children living with these infections.

Also, he said NASCP carried out the national HIV products quantification for the 2025-2029 period. He described the initiative as crucial in ensuring a secure supply of HIV treatment commodities for the National Treatment and Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission Program (NTPP).

To further strengthen systems and data management, NASCP also conducted Family Index Testing (FIT) data validation exercises in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, he added.

However, these gains come amid a temporary pause in United States government funding for HIV programmes. NASCP has assured the public that Nigeria was taking proactive steps to mitigate the impact of this development.

He reaffirmed that sufficient antiretroviral medications are available across all designated ART sites nationwide for both prevention and treatment.

Expressing appreciation to its partners, NASCP extended gratitude to the Global Fund, PEPFAR, United Nations agencies, CHAI, ICAP, and others for their continued support in strengthening Nigeria's HIV response.