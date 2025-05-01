Nigeria: Navy Rescues 99 Passengers in Rivers Boat Accident

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Rivers State rescued over 99 passengers onboard a local market boat from drowning on Bukuma River in Degema local government area of the State.

The boat, popularly known as 'Blood Of Jesus', which was conveying the passengers and goods took off from Port Harcourt to Akuku-Toru local government area of the state when it collided with a barge on the river.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt by the Base Information Officer, Lieutenant Commander Bridget Bebia.

Aniaku confirmed that no life was lost in the accident, and that majority of the passengers' goods were also recovered and presently well secured onboard.

"On 29 April 2025, at about 1055 hours, a barge ADAM (Damen Buba), was involved in a head-on collision with a market boat en route to Akuku Toru LGA resulting in significant structural damage to the market boat.

"The incident occurred in Tuma area, about 300 meters from Naval Security Station (NSS) 035 along the Bukuma, in Degema local government area.

"The Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder personnel deployed to NSS O035 in collaboration with other 4 Navy Gunboats launched a coordinated and effective search and rescue operation, saving all 99 passengers onboard, despite challenging condition.

"Due to the fast and organized actions of the rescue team, no fatalities or injuries were recorded," the statement said.

He commended the personnel for their bravery in rescuing all passengers and preventing a potential maritime disaster.

"Our personnel acted swiftly ensuring the successful rescue of all passengers and preventing a potential maritime disaster. Their exceptional composure and bravery displayed throughout the rescue effort are worthy of commendation.

"Their timely intervention and prompt response ensured that no lives were lost in the incident as well as the preservation of valuable goods and properties under threat," the NNS Commander said.

He maintained that the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel lkechukwu Ogalla will continue to ensure the security and safety of mariners within the maritime domain.