Egypt Allocates Egp 297m Labour Day Grant for Informal Workers

Egypt has approved a 297.4 million-Egyptian-pound payout for informal workers ahead of Labour Day, as the government moves to expand social protections under President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's latest support package.

Each eligible worker - registered in the ministry's database - will receive 1,500 pounds, up from 1,000 pounds in previous years.

Labour Minister Mohamed Gebran announced the decision on Wednesday, confirming that disbursements will begin early next week for registered informal workers. The grant is financed by the central fund for the protection and welfare of irregular labour and marks a 50 per cent increase from previous years.

"This step is part of a broader push to ensure economic security for vulnerable workers," Minister Gebran said in a statement, noting that informal labourers typically receive six grants annually aligned with national holidays and special occasions.

In a separate move, the minister also approved 1.5 million pounds in emergency compensation from the disaster response fund for 12 workers involved in recent accidents across multiple governorates, including Qena, Assiut, Port Said, Sharqia, Qalyubia, and Aswan. The families of seven deceased workers will receive 200,000 pounds each, while five injured workers will receive 20,000 pounds each.

The Labour Day grant increase is part of the government's new social relief initiative aimed at easing economic pressure and reinforcing support for Egypt's large informal workforce, which comprises a significant portion of the labour market.