Egypt: Health Minister - Egypt Is Moving Towards Localising Pharmaceutical Industry

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, received the Angolan President, Mr João Lourenço, and his wife, along with the accompanying delegation, in the Egyptian Medicine City "Cipto Pharma" as part of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

At the beginning of the visit, Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar welcomed President João Lourenço's visit to the Egyptian Medicine City "Cipto Pharma", indicating that the Egyptian Medicine City represents one of the fundamental pillars for achieving pharmaceutical security in Egypt and the region. He explained that Egypt places great importance on enhancing cooperation with brotherly African countries, considering this cooperation a key focus in its efforts to improve healthcare across the African continent. He noted that sharing expertise and partnerships with African countries contributes to building a strong and sustainable healthcare system that serves the interests of our peoples, emphasising that the Egyptian state is highly concerned with enhancing cooperation with the Republic of Angola in this vital sector.

Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar confirmed that the Medicine City "Cipto Pharma" embodies the vision of the Egyptian state in localising vital industries, achieving self-sufficiency in medicines, and developing and supporting innovation in the healthcare sector.

He also pointed out that this visit reflects confidence in the capabilities of Egyptian pharmaceutical industries and the achievements of "Cipto Pharma" through the application of the latest global manufacturing, research, and development technologies. He clarified that 90% of locally registered pharmaceutical preparations are produced according to international standards, and Egypt is the largest medicine exporter in the Middle East and Africa.

Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the visit included a detailed presentation of the latest technologies used in local pharmaceutical industries within the city, which meet global standards. The Angolan President and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the stages of research, development, and production, which are conducted according to the highest global quality standards.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that the visit involved discussions on ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical exports to Angola and the possibility of establishing specialised Egyptian factories in Angola, which would help provide medicines at reasonable prices for citizens. The visit also included a comprehensive tour of the city's facilities and various production lines, with insights into the manufacturing stages of all pharmaceutical preparations.

For his part, Dr Ali Al-Ghamrawy, Head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, indicated that the Egyptian Drug Authority places great importance on enhancing frameworks of cooperation with brotherly African countries in the pharmaceutical products sector. He added that the visit of the Angolan President to a medical and scientific establishment like the "Cipto Pharma" city confirms the significant capabilities of the city, given its application of the latest manufacturing technologies and commitment to global quality and safety standards. This aligns with the Authority's vision to ensure the provision of high-quality, safe, and effective medicines for all patients.

Additionally, Dr Amr Mamdouh, CEO and Managing Director of "Cipto Pharma", expressed his happiness with this important visit, which reflects the depth of relations between Egypt and Angola and underscores the importance of collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry sector between the two countries and the exchange of expertise between Egyptian and Angolan companies. He confirmed that the city is steadily progressing to become a leading regional hub in the pharmaceutical industry through constructive cooperation with African partners.

