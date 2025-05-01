Egypt: PM Orders Immediate Response to Gas Pipeline Explosion

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli followed up on a gas pipeline explosion that occurred on Wednesday 30/4/2025 evening on the Wahat Road in 6th of October City, which caused a fire.

He contacted ministers and officials to review the situation and ordered the formation of a technical committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

Madbouli instructed authorities to provide immediate medical care for the injured and transfer them to nearby hospitals.

He also directed the prompt removal of damage and containment of the situation in affected neighborhoods.

The premier ordered swift compensation for the victims and extended his condolences to their families.

MENA