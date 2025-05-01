Algeria: President Tebboune Commits to Strengthening Gains Made in Working World

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday emphasized his desire to continue the consolidation of the gains made for workers, reiterating his determination to complete the process of national building, whose path was paved by our pioneers, to preserve the independence of the decision-making and the nation's potential and wealth.

In a message marking the International Workers' Day, celebrated in May 1st of each year, the president of the Republic extended his best wishes to the Algerian workers, reiterating his commitment to "completing the process of national building, whose path was paved by our pioneers, including our valiant martyrs, mujahideen, political activists and all the country's devoted children, to preserve the independence of the decision-making and the nation's potential and wealth, and contribute to the development of a strong and diversified economy, ensuring the country's dignity and independence.

The president of the Republic also stressed his "desire to continue consolidating the gains made for workers, after the fulfilment of commitments relating to unprecedented pay rises for workers, through a major review of pay scales, compensation schemes, retirement benefits and pensions, with a significant tax relief.

Those gains "will be further strengthened, in line with our commitments to ensure a satisfactory living environment and a peaceful family life, based on the State's commitment to preserving the dignity of its citizens and enshrining the protection of its citizens' rights in the legal texts relating to their professional careers and retirement."

For the president of the Republic, it is also a "renewed opportunity to recollect together, on this May 1st, the sacrifices of the heroes of our glorious Revolution for liberation and to express our pride in the loyalty of the workers and unionists to Algeria since the creation of the General Union of Algerian Workers, on 24 February 1956, until the ordeal of "the national tragedy," a dark decade where workers resisted the barbaric and destructive terrorist groups, defending bravely the nation state and its institutions.

President Tebboune stressed that "the victorious Algeria counts on its children and workers, who contribute, with the same commitment and loyalty towards the home country in this crucial stage, to the shaping of a modern economic model.

They are the foundation on which the new economic trends are built, and are the long-lasting wealth represented by highly qualified, competent and ambitious young people able to harness intelligence and technology to drive a dynamic business environment, similar to that which is stimulating economic activity in emerging countries.

The president of the Republic concluded his message by extending his greetings to "this generation of young people, committed to seizing opportunities for success through its creative initiatives," reiterating his "unstinting encouragement" and welcoming their "desire for challenge and renewal that underpins the country's economic capacity.