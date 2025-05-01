Zimbabwe: Respect the Law, Stop Interfering - Striking UZ Lecturers Tell Deans of Faculties

1 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Association of University Teachers (AUT) has written to deans of faculties asking them to stop interfering with the ongoing job action following reports of intimidation and coercion.

UZ lecturers announced a strike last month and have staged demonstrations at the learning institution over paltry salaries and poor working conditions.

The lecturers are demanding that their salaries be reinstated to the pre-2018 period when a junior lecturer earned US$2,250. Currently they have a net salary of less than US$250.

The ongoing collective job action includes a full withdrawal of services such as teaching, marking, exam duties, supervision, attending meetings, and responding to administrative messages, along with sit-ins and picketing.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, AUT president Philemon Chamburuka said that since the strike began, there have been multiple complaints that some faculty deans and chairpersons have been threatening, coercing lecturers and misusing attendance registers.

"The AUT Executive has received numerous complaints of some Deans and Chairpersons who, directly or indirectly, have interfered with or obstructed the aforementioned lawful and constitutional strike.

"This has included threats of non-renewal of contracts, undue pressure to provide services including teaching, marking and processing of examinations or non-attendance of examination board meetings or face unspecified consequences. These threats have been accompanied by improper use of registers of attendance.

"The AUT takes serious issue with the above conduct and hereby brings notice for the immediate cessation of any and all such conduct, including threats, that interfere with or obstruct the strike," reads part of the letter.

The AUT also warned it will pursue all legal remedies, including civil and criminal action, against the university and individuals for violating the rights of the union and its members.

"For the foregoing, you as a public officer and as a representative/agent of the employer and in your personal capacity have an obligation to respect the law, including the ongoing collective job action by UZ employees.

"Consequently, there must be no interference whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with the strike.

"In the AUT case, supra, the University of Zimbabwe committed itself to fully respect the strike and picketing. This includes yourself."

