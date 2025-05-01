Zimbabwe: Shopper Finds Car Stolen, Ignores Nearby Police Station and Consults Sangoma

A Kadoma man, whose car was stolen while he was shopping in a local supermarket, shocked all and sundry after failing to make a report at a police station situated less than 300 metres away from the crime scene.

Instead, the car owner, Iwan Paraiwa, the next morning, proceeded to Harare, some 150 kilometres away, to consult a traditional healer, who, however, failed to throw bones to recover the vehicle. He later opted to lodge a report.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West spokesperson, lnspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

"On the 28th of April 2025, police received a report of theft of a motor vehicle which happened at TM Pick and Pay parking bay within Kadoma CBD area.

"Circumstances are that on the 27th of April 2025 at around 1700 hours, Iwan Paraiwa (35) of 455 Ingezi Kadoma proceeded to Kadoma town with his motor vehicle, a blue Honda Fit old shape registration number AFZ 2665, and parked it at TM Pick and Pay parking bay, leaving the car keys on the ignition and the doors unlocked.

"He entered the shop and came back after 20 minutes only to discover that his motor vehicle was stolen. Complainant checked for his motor vehicle around Kadoma town and failed to locate it," said Kohwera.

"On the 28th of April 2025 in the morning, Iwan proceeded to Harare to seek assistance from a traditional healer, only to come back to Kadoma in the evening and make a report at ZRP Kadoma Central."

The police spokesman urged motorists to be careful when parking their vehicles and avoid leaving car keys in the ignition.

"Where doors are locked with the alarm system, physical checking must be done to be sure.

"Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the motor vehicle," he added.

Kohwera appealed to the public to report criminal cases promptly.

"Moreover, police would like to advise the general public to report cases early to their nearest police stations for quick investigations."