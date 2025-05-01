Zimbabwe's Healthcare System Needs Urgent Action - CWGH Says in Workers Day Message

1 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

COMMUNITY Working Group on Health (CWGH) has called for urgent action to address corruption and exploitation within the country's healthcare system.

In a Workers Day statement, CWGH said the government must implement clear and practical measures to not only meet the urgent needs of the health sector but also prepare for the withdrawal of key international donors.

Zimbabwe's health sector is generally poorly funded and relies heavily on the support of Western development partners.

The crisis in the sector is expected to worsen as some of its international donors have announced significant budget cuts and funding withdrawals.

"It is undeniable that the deplorable state of the country's health system requires urgent attention, especially giving priority to revitalising the Primary Health Care concept and philosophy that once worked so well and gave Zimbabwe health leadership within the SADC region and beyond in the yesteryear.

"The government should develop concrete actions not only to address the current and pressing health sector requirements but ensure that the impending transitioning out of major funders that has been announced is factored into the national planning for domestic resources mobilisation for health and its determinants for the long haul.

"The government, therefore, needs to design and implement new and innovative domestic health financing policies to fund a strengthened primary health care strategy to achieve Universal Health Coverage," CWGH wrote.

CWGH also expressed concern over Zimbabwe's failure to stabilise the brain drain in the health sector, dilapidated hospital infrastructure in public institutions, inadequate medicines supply, as well as poor remuneration for workers.

Meanwhile, according to CWGH, many Zimbabweans in remote and rural areas still travel over 30 km, often by wheelbarrow or scotch-cart, to access healthcare, highlighting the failure to provide clinics within the promised 10 km radius.

These public health services, which poor people rely on, have become too expensive, with patients now required to pay for essentials like blood, drugs, and diagnostics.

