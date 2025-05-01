Tunisia: President of Republic - 'Labour Not a Slogan, Must Translate Into Fair and Just Compensation'

1 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 1 — President Kais Saied stressed that labour whose Day will be celebrated by Tunisia alongside global communities must transcend mere slogans and urgently translate into tangible outcomes with fair and just compensation.

He made these remarks at the onset of his meeting with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar and Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Riadh Chaoued at the Carthage Palace on Wednesday.

The President of the Republic underscored the continuity of efforts to follow the path charted by the Tunisian people, stressing that all legislation must align with their expectations and legitimate demands for employment, freedom, and national dignity.

The Head of State also addressed challenges facing communitarian enterprises, noting that many project initiators encounter deliberate obstructions or that fictitious promoters linked to remnants of the old system operating covertly step in to sabotage or discredit them.

He affirmed ongoing work to secure necessary funding to drive genuine economic growth nationwide.

Concluding his remarks, President Kais Saied reiterated that the "Tunisian people have decisively voiced their aspirations, demonstrating profound awareness and unwavering resolve to forge a new history."

He stated: "This stands as a bulwark against reactionary elements and those advocating discord, division and strife."

