Somalia: Somali Darwish Police Unit Graduates in Djibouti, Ready to Join Fight Against Al-Shabaab

A new class of Somali police officers has completed training in Djibouti, marking a significant milestone in regional security cooperation and Somalia's ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The 22nd unit of the Somali Darwish Police graduated during a ceremony attended by high-level officials, including Deputy Police Chief General Osman Abdullahi (Kaniif), Somali government ministers, and foreign diplomats.

The graduation, held in Djibouti, celebrated the successful completion of an intensive training program designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Somali Police Force.

The program was made possible through close collaboration with the Djibouti Police and the Government of Italy, both of whom played key roles in facilitating the training.

In his remarks, General Osman Abdullahi extended his gratitude to the Djiboutian authorities and the Italian government for their ongoing support in strengthening Somalia's security institutions.

He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and ensuring stability in the Horn of Africa.

"This newly trained unit is a symbol of our commitment to restoring peace and security in Somalia.

They are ready to serve on the frontlines in the fight against Al-Shabaab and protect the Somali people," said General Abdullahi.

The 22nd Somali Darwish Police unit is expected to be deployed to high-risk areas in Somalia, where their training in counterterrorism, law enforcement, and community policing will be crucial in confronting the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab.

The graduation not only highlights the progress made in rebuilding Somalia's security forces but also reflects the strong regional and international partnerships working toward a safer and more secure Somalia.