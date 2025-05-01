Somalia's Auditor General Concludes High-Level Training to Improve Financial Audits

The Office of the Auditor General of Somalia has successfully concluded a high-level training program in Mogadishu aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of financial audit operations.

The training is part of the Auditor General's ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance staff skills, in line with the goals outlined in the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

Participants gained advanced knowledge and practical tools to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public financial management.

This initiative reflects the Office's commitment to building a more robust and professional audit framework that meets international standards.

The training marks another important step toward improving governance and ensuring public trust in Somalia's financial oversight systems.