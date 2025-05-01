Somalia: Somali Delegation Attends Global Meeting On Chemical and Waste Management in Geneva

A high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia, led by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Mr. Bashir Mohamed Jama (@BashirMJ), participated in the High-Level Segment of the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm (BRS) Conventions held in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The Minister was accompanied by Somalia's Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ms. Khadra Duale.

The two-day event brought together representatives from governments, international organizations, and civil society to address the growing global challenge of managing chemicals and hazardous waste in a safe, sustainable, and responsible manner.

During the meeting, delegates exchanged ideas on regulatory frameworks, shared best practices, and explored innovative technologies that can help protect people and the environment from the harmful effects of toxic substances.

The Somali delegation reaffirmed the country's commitment to improving environmental governance and contributing to global efforts in tackling chemical pollution and hazardous waste management.

The BRS Conventions--Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm--are key international treaties that aim to protect human health and the environment from dangerous chemicals and waste through cooperation and sound policy frameworks.

The participation of Somalia in this event highlights its ongoing efforts to engage with international partners and strengthen its capacity to address environmental and climate challenges.