Rwanda: Sodma Commissioner Participates in Key African Disaster Risk Management Meeting in Kigali

1 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commissioner of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mr. Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, took part in the 15th Annual Meeting of the African Risk Capacity (ARC), held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The two-day gathering brought together high-level representatives from ARC Member States to strengthen cooperation and improve strategies for disaster risk management across Africa.

The event focused on a range of critical topics, including the financial sustainability of the ARC, setting future strategic priorities, and the election of a new Director General for the ARC Group.

As a key delegate, Commissioner Moallim engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing regional preparedness and response to natural disasters such as droughts, floods, and disease outbreaks.

Held under the banner of advancing climate resilience and sustainable development, the meeting underscored the importance of data-driven policies, innovative insurance mechanisms, and regional solidarity in protecting vulnerable populations.

The African Risk Capacity, a specialized agency of the African Union, works with member states to improve their capacity to plan for, prepare for, and respond to extreme weather events and natural disasters.

Somalia's active participation reflects its ongoing commitment to regional cooperation in building a resilient and secure future for all Africans.

