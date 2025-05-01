Ethiopian Reforms Unleash Youth Entrepreneurial Potential - Minister

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's strategic economic and macro-economic reforms are demonstrably catalyzing a surge in youth entrepreneurship, a key achievement spotlighted by Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil at the prestigious Innovation Africa 2025 Summit.

Addressing the gathering, aligned with the African Ministerial Conference on Education, ICT, and Skills, she underscored the tangible impact of these reforms in empowering the nation's young generation.

Under the summit's timely theme, "Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century," Minister Muferihat contributed valuable insights during a panel discussion centered on "Skills Development and New Competitiveness for African Entrepreneurs."

She passionately articulated how Ethiopia's comprehensive reforms have directly translated into expanded access to crucial skills training and development avenues for its burgeoning youth population.

"Our commitment to reform is yielding concrete and transformative outcomes," Minister Muferihat asserted.

"By strategically investing in and expanding skills development centers within our technical and vocational institutions, we are actively nurturing a vibrant ecosystem where entrepreneurial talent can flourish and our young people can confidently compete on the global stage."

Beyond Ethiopia's national successes, she emphasized the broader imperative across the African continent to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age.

The Minister stressed the necessity of equipping youth with cutting-edge skills relevant to pivotal industries, including agriculture, mining, tourism, and the rapidly evolving ICT sector. "Collaboration is paramount," she declared, "as we strive collectively to build a prosperous and inclusive African economy, with our empowered youth at its very heart."

