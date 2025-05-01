Ethiopia: Int'l Workers' Day - Honoring Workers Worldwide, Advocating for Rights

Every year on May 1st, many countries across the globe observe International Workers' Day, also known as May Day. The Day is dedicated to recognizing the immense contributions of workers and laborers who form the backbone of our societies and economies. It is also a time to reflect on the historical struggles of the working class and to acknowledge their ongoing fight for fairness, dignity, and justice in the workplace.

According to historical accounts, the origins of May Day are deeply rooted in the labor movement, particularly the push for an eight-hour workday in the late 19th century. And, the struggle that initially began as a campaign for better working conditions in industrialized nations evolved into a global movement for workers' rights. Today, May 1st serves both as a celebration of past achievements - paying tribute to the hardworking individuals whose dedication and labor have shaped societies and economies across the globe- and as a reminder of the challenges that workers continue to face around the world.

Since that time, (1889) the Day has been celebrated every year not only to honor the dedication of those people but also to raise awareness among employees about their rights, protect them from exploitation as well as renew collective commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of all workers, regardless of their occupation or background.

Today, International Workers Day 2025 is being marked around the globe with various events, including parades, gatherings, political speeches, cultural events, panel discussions and other related activities, setting their own themes to address specific issues pertinent to workers in their contexts.

As countries across the continent prepare to mark International Workers' Day on May 1, the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has called on trade unions and workers to mobilize for inclusive industrialization, fair trade, and decent work under this year's theme: "Industrialization, Trade, and Decent Work for Social Justice.

In a statement posted at Confederation's social media page ahead of the May Day commemorations, ITUC-Africa's General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, said the occasion remained a critical moment to reflect on the ongoing struggles of workers across Africa and to demand transformative economic policies that prioritize people over profits.

Odigie said Africa is at a pivotal moment in its development journey. While the continent is rich in natural and human resources, structural challenges such as unemployment, informal labor, conflict, and inequality continue to hinder progress. "The dream of industrializing Africa, once underway in the post-independence era, was derailed by externally imposed Structural Adjustment Programs. Now, more than ever, we must rebuild our economies on foundations of justice, equity, and peace," he emphasized.

Underscoring that industrialization and trade liberalization must not come at the expense of workers' rights, the General Secretary said that, ITUC-Africa believes that initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can boost growth, but only if they embed strong labor protections, democratic participation, and fair economic outcomes.

"Workers must not be excluded from key policy dialogues," Odigie said, calling for a Just Transition to protect workers in industries facing automation and climate-related shifts.

This year's theme highlights the urgent need to harness industrialization and trade as transformative forces to generate decent employment, foster sustainable economic growth, and promote equity and dignity for African workers, Odigie remarked.

The statement concluded with a call to action, urging trade unions, affiliates, and communities to use May Day 2025 to advocate for decent work, climate justice, and equitable development across Africa.

Ethiopia is also observing the Day with various events including holding panel discussions and sport activities, according to the President of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU).

Federation President Kassahun Folo said that, this year's International Workers Day is marked with panel discussions.

Kassahun said that these days, resolving issues through dialogue with senior government officials has become a common practice. The concerns raised in previous discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) were acknowledged and directions were given to the relevant authorities.

However, certain enquiries which need urgent responses remain unaddressed and unresolved. As a result, this year's International Workers' Day will serve as a moment to demand concrete action on key issues. These include the adjustment of income tax rates in line with inflation, the establishment of a national minimum wage floor, enforcement measures against employers who are not willing to recognize organized labor unions, and other pressing matters, the President emphasized.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the football tournaments and other sporting events, which commenced on March 15 and were carried out in Addis Ababa in commemoration of the International Workers' Day, will conclude today with a vibrant and festive final championship match taking place at Abebe Bikila Stadium, in Adama.

According to Head of the Sports Department at the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions, Yosef Kassa, the tournaments that ran from March 15 to April 13 and brought together teams from various sectors will finalize today.

The tournaments feature a mix of football, volleyball, table tennis, darts, chess, and Karambuulla, it was learnt.

The first May Day celebrations dedicated to workers, took place on May 1, 1890, after being proclamation by the First International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe on July 14, 1889, in Paris, France. The congress declared May 1st every year as the "Workers' Day of International Unity and Solidarity," a day commemorated every year ever since. In 2025, this marks the 136th celebration worldwide celebration.

In Ethiopia, May Day was first officially celebrated on May 1, 1975, following the overthrow of Emperor Haile Selassie. This marked the beginning of an annual tradition, and in 2025, the observance will mark the 50th anniversary since its inception.

May Day, a public holiday, has evolved into a global event celebrated in many countries around the world. It honors the struggles and achievements of workers.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 1 MAY 2025