Ethiopia, Vietnam Forge Stronger Ties in Historic Visit

In a move signalling deepening South-South cooperation, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed concluded a landmark state visit to Vietnam recently. This historic visit marks the first time an Ethiopian head of government has visited Vietnam since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 1976. The visit strategically coincided with Ethiopia's participation in the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, ushering in a new era of strengthened collaboration between the two rapidly developing countries.

During his visit, Prime Minister Abiy engaged in high-level discussions with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, as well as other key leaders including Party General Secretary To Lam and President Luong Cuong. The talks cantered on enhancing bilateral ties across a range of vital sectors, including trade, investment, education, and technology. Both leaders underscored their strong commitment to cultivating a more effective, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial partnership.

A primary focus of the discussions was the bolstering of economic and trade relations. While the current bilateral trade volume stands at a modest over 13 million dollars (in 2024), both sides recognized the substantial untapped potential for growth.

The visit yielded several significant agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation. Notably, agreements on trade and education collaboration were signed, and a civil aviation agreement was exchanged. This pivotal agreement paves the way for direct flights between Addis Ababa and Hanoi via Ethiopian Airlines, a development anticipated to significantly boost trade, investment flows, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking about the visit, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos emphasized the historical significance of Prime Minister Abiy's trip, marking the first head-of-state level visit from Ethiopia in the 50 years of diplomatic relations with Vietnam. He lauded the Prime Minister and his delegation's visit as a resounding success, noting that extensive discussions between the leaders resulted in various agreements designed to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

Among the key outcomes, Minister Gedion highlighted the agreement that will enable Ethiopian Airlines to commence flight operations to Vietnam. He elaborated that the initiation of these direct flights is expected to substantially improve trade relations, facilitate greater people-to-people interaction, and foster overall economic integration between the two nations. Furthermore, agreements were reached to strengthen collaboration in the crucial areas of education, economy, trade, and investment.

Looking to the future, Minister Gedion stated that discussions were held to establish a robust framework for cooperation aimed at elevating the relationship between Ethiopia and Vietnam to a higher level. He expressed optimism that this endeavour would cultivate a strong, institutionalized, and sustainable partnership that yields mutual benefits for both countries.

In related developments, Foreign Minister Gedion also announced Ethiopia's selection to host the 2027 summit of the Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G). He underscored that this prominent international cooperation platform would provide a significant opportunity for Ethiopia to showcase its advancements in renewable energy and green development initiatives to a global audience.

The minister emphasized Ethiopia's significant utilization of renewable energy sources and highlighted the substantial investments being made in further developing this sector. He also articulated Ethiopia's firm commitment and ongoing efforts towards the exclusive use of electric vehicles for sustainable transportation.

Regarding the Green Legacy Initiative, Minister Gedion noted its impact extends beyond Ethiopia's borders, serving as a valuable contribution and an exemplary model for global climate change resilience efforts. He asserted that the selection to host the P4G platform underscores Ethiopia's increasing influence and prominence on the global stage, providing a forum for other nations to observe Ethiopia's green development initiatives and practical implementations, thereby fostering a collaborative approach.

The objective of this environmental protection and sustainable development-focused platform, he concluded, is to engage not only governments but also the private sector in mobilizing sufficient financial resources to contribute their fair share.

Ambassador Dessie Dalke, Ethiopia's envoy to the Republic of Korea, commented that Prime Minister Abiy's recent visit to Vietnam has forged a partnership that is poised to significantly enhance Ethiopia's prominence on the global stage.

In his briefing regarding the Prime Minister's trip, Ambassador Dessie highlighted the historical ties between the two nations, noting that formal diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Vietnam was established in 1976.

He underscored the shared diplomatic principles guiding both Ethiopia and Vietnam, emphasizing their similar stances on critical global issues such as climate change and environmental protection.

Ambassador Dessie elaborated that during their stay in Vietnam, the Prime Minister and his delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with various high-ranking Vietnamese officials. These deliberations, he noted, are expected to pave the way for collaborative efforts on both bilateral and international fronts.

The Ambassador further stated that Ethiopia and Vietnam explored avenues for joint cooperation on a range of global and bilateral matters of mutual interest.

Highlighting the economic dynamism of both nations, Ambassador Dessie pointed out that Ethiopia is emerging as a significant economic power in Africa, while Vietnam holds a similar position in Asia.

This parallel growth, he explained, presents opportunities for the two countries to create reciprocal market access and exchange valuable experiences.

He specifically mentioned Vietnam's success in the manufacturing sector, particularly in textiles, garments, leather and leather products, as well as fruits and vegetables destined for the international market, suggesting these as areas from which Ethiopia could draw valuable lessons.

Furthermore, Ambassador Dessie noted the two countries' positions as major global producers of coffee, with Vietnam being the second-largest and Ethiopia the third-largest. This recognition, he stated, led to an agreement to share expertise in this crucial sector.

As a follow-up to the discussions, Ambassador Dessie revealed that both sides deliberated on establishing a mechanism at the Foreign Minister level to oversee the detailed implementation of the agreed-upon areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Dessie emphasized the strategic importance of Vietnam and Ethiopia as gateways and connecting bridges to their respective continents, Asia and Africa.

This, he affirmed, holds significant benefits that extend beyond the bilateral relationship, fostering broader intercontinental collaboration.

The high-level engagements and the signed agreements during Prime Minister Abiy's visit signify a strong political will to elevate Ethiopia-Vietnam relations to a new phase. With the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties approaching in 2026, both nations are poised to embark on a more dynamic and strategic partnership, fostering inclusive growth, sustainable development, and resilient global interaction.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 1 MAY 2025