Nigeria: Police Arrest Eight Suspects Over Cult-Related Killings in Lagos

1 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

Eight suspected cultists allegedly involved in several cult-related killings within Yaba College of Technology and its environs, Lagos, have been arrested by Tactical operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

One Beretta pistol, four 9mm ammunition, one cartridge, two battle axes, and two cutlasses were recovered according to the Police.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, described the operation which took place on April 29, 2025, as intelligence-led.

He gave identities of the arrested suspects as Adeyemo Abdulsamad, alias Cloud, 24; Afeez Enitan, 28; Ayomide Daniel, aged 30; Olamilekan Adeagbo alias Skinny, 26; Mayor Samson aged, 38; Basit Ishola, aged 20, Quadri Sikiru, aged 26, and Mariam Salihu a female of 23 years old.

Hundeyin said: "Investigation is still in progress to unravel the full extent of the suspects' involvement in cult-related activities. Members of the public are assured that the suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law."

