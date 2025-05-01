Nigeria: 8 Pasture Seed Varieties Underway After 48 Years

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, through the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Shika, Zaria in Kaduna State, has submitted eight varieties of pasture seeds for registration, certification and release.

The varieties include six grass and two legume varieties.

The pasture varieties for grass are Brachiaria ruziziensis, Chloris gayana (Rhode grass), Sorghum almum (Sudan grass), Andropogon gayanus (Gamba grass), Panicum mumbasa (Mumbasa grass) and Pennisetum purpureum (Napier grass).

The other two varieties for 'legume forage' are Mucuna pruriens and Lablab purpureus.

This is a milestone for the FMLD, the first time in the past 48 years that pasture varieties will be registered and released by any MDA.

This brings to a total of 10 varieties now registered and released for increased livestock production in the country. Stylosanthes and Centrosema had earlier been registered and released.

The National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock Breeds and Fisheries met at the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology, Ibadan, Oyo State to consider submissions for crop varietal registration and release.

The registration and release is a game changer for the pasture and fodder value chain and for the national seed system for a targeted transformation of the livestock sector.

It would further boost investors' confidence in the pasture and fodder value chain, thereby attracting investment in feed, pasture and fodder both for the domestic market and for export.

Official registration and certification of pasture seeds ensures the quality, purity and genetic identity of the seed, benefiting farmers, livestock producers, and the environment.

Certified seeds guarantee a higher germination rate, vigour and freedom from contaminants like weed seeds, pests and disease. This leads to more reliable pasture establishment, healthier forage and improved livestock.