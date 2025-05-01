Nigeria: Govt Restates Commitment to 70,000 Km Gas-By-Freight Corridor

The federal government has reiterated its commitment towards the full implementation of policies of increasing the efficiency and reliability of gas delivery through the gas-by-freight corridor initiative.

The Newly appointed Coordinator, Gas by Freight Corridor Initiative in Nigeria, Dr. Abubakar Tanko Bala, revealed this in Abuja after receiving his appointment letter signed by the Global Leader of the Initiative, Amb. Musa Ibrahim Kuchi, which was copied to its West African head, Kabir Ishaq Sa'id.

He said the Initiative, a collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Global Impact and Insight Dynamics Resource Ltd., aims to give an economic boost to rail and pipeline gas transportation across the African Sahara.

Bala said towards this end, a 70,000 km rail corridor traversing 40 African Sahara countries would be provided by the end of 2035.

He said the Initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability, regional transportation, as well as provide 170 million jobs across Africa.

He added that in his capacity as the Secretary General of the Pan African Competitiveness Forum, (PACF-Nigeria), Nigerian Chapter, his new appointment could further enhance Africa's environmental benefits, making natural gas train freight a key component in the shift towards more sustainable rail transportation.