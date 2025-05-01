Nigeria: Govt Restates Commitment to 70,000 Km Gas-By-Freight Corridor

1 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The federal government has reiterated its commitment towards the full implementation of policies of increasing the efficiency and reliability of gas delivery through the gas-by-freight corridor initiative.

The Newly appointed Coordinator, Gas by Freight Corridor Initiative in Nigeria, Dr. Abubakar Tanko Bala, revealed this in Abuja after receiving his appointment letter signed by the Global Leader of the Initiative, Amb. Musa Ibrahim Kuchi, which was copied to its West African head, Kabir Ishaq Sa'id.

He said the Initiative, a collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Global Impact and Insight Dynamics Resource Ltd., aims to give an economic boost to rail and pipeline gas transportation across the African Sahara.

Bala said towards this end, a 70,000 km rail corridor traversing 40 African Sahara countries would be provided by the end of 2035.

He said the Initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability, regional transportation, as well as provide 170 million jobs across Africa.

He added that in his capacity as the Secretary General of the Pan African Competitiveness Forum, (PACF-Nigeria), Nigerian Chapter, his new appointment could further enhance Africa's environmental benefits, making natural gas train freight a key component in the shift towards more sustainable rail transportation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.