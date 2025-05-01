Nigeria: Why Farmers Must Consider NiMet Predictions On 2025 Rainfall

In the last couple of weeks, several parts of the country have been witnessing sporadic rainfall.

On February 4, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in Abuja, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) to the public.

The SCP document predicts that most parts of the country would experience significant rainfall at the beginning of 2025; and the rains would likely come before the onset.

As usual some farmers have already started planting crops even when the rain has not fully established yet.

In Nasarawa State, some farmers in Akwanga, Lafia and Doma LGAs who have planted groundnut already are worried because more than a week after the planting, rain has not fallen again and the scorching sun is likely to destroy what they have planted.

In the FCT, some farmers have also started planting in parts of Bwari with reports of similar activities in neighbouring villages of Niger State.

Experts have warned farmers not to rush into planting, but follow NiMet advice on the likely date to consider planting their crops to avoid regret.

Right time to plant

Christian Aid, in collaboration with other partners, has articulated a map that will guide farmers on the likely dates to plant their crops across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The simplified data is designed to guide farmers to make informed decisions regarding planting so as to avoid replanting, as experienced by many farmers last year.

In a post widely shared on social media, the agency said it has given the farmers "the average dates that are right to plant in different states of Nigeria and the FCT."

It advised farmers to reduce the risks by following early warning climate information.

Last year, many farmers suffered losses for planting ahead of rain onset (when rainfall is expected to be fully established) for planting.

Jacob Auta, an extension agent with one of the seed companies, advised farmers to exercise patience to allow the rains to fully establish before planting their seeds.

"With the high cost of seeds, farmers need to watch carefully before planting. Some of these seeds are not resilient to excessive heat. Therefore, if you plant and the rain doesn't come for a period longer than seven days, particularly in sandy soil, chances are that you may lose what you planted.

"The same thing goes for tree crops, except where you have access to irrigation facilities and water to supply the farm," he said.