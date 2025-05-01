Nigeria: This May Day, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Promises

Today, Nigerian workers join their counterparts in over 160 countries to mark May Day, also known as Workers' Day or International Workers' Day--a celebration of the struggles and gains of the global labour movement, albeit under varying national circumstances.

Two years ago, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepared to take the reins from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, we identified key issues affecting Nigerian workers--chiefly, the inadequacy of compensation. At the time, Nigeria's minimum wage was one of the lowest in Africa. Meanwhile, inflationary monetary and fiscal policies had drastically eroded the naira's value, leaving many workers unable to survive on their monthly earnings. Regrettably, two years into the Renewed Hope Agenda, that earlier situation--dire as it was--now seems almost utopian compared to the realities faced by Nigerian workers today.

This year's Workers' Day comes amid a bleak economic outlook. Nigerian workers have not had it this bad in years. The removal of fuel subsidy, the floating of the naira, and a sharp hike in electricity tariffs have all contributed to unprecedented hardship. These policies, while perhaps economically justified in principle, have plunged millions into deeper poverty, with no meaningful government intervention to cushion the blow.

Since the fuel subsidy removal, the country has spiralled into an economic crisis with far-reaching consequences for the general population, including workers. Both headline and food inflation continue to surge, and the working class is bearing the brunt.

The matter of poor remuneration--which quickly came to the fore as the current administration took office--was addressed in a manner that left much to be desired. The labour unions' sudden acceptance of the government's proposed N70,000 minimum wage, down from their own proposal of N494,000, remains a mystery. Their initial demand aimed to establish a "living wage" in the face of rising inflation--a wage sufficient to cover basic needs such as housing, food, transport, healthcare, and some discretionary spending. In short, it was intended to guarantee economic dignity. That hope, however, was short-lived.

Experts have long pointed out that poor worker compensation is often rooted in the labour unions' weak bargaining capacity--or, worse, in their apparent collusion with the government. There have been cases where leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were either appointed by or supported by the ruling party, leading to compromised negotiations that fail to serve workers' best interests.

Disturbingly, as of April 2025, many Nigerian states had yet to implement the N70,000 minimum wage across all worker categories. According to the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Haruna Kankara, about 20 states had not begun implementing the wage for local government workers and primary school teachers. This is a grave disservice to the labour force--the engine of both our economy and our public institutions.

Even more disappointing is that this failure has occurred despite an increase in federal allocations to states, owing to the removal of the fuel subsidy and the naira devaluation--policies that have only worsened workers' living conditions.

The N100 billion programme to introduce 3,000 units of 20-seater Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, part of the palliative measures tied to the N70,000 minimum wage, still appears a mirage more than a year after its announcement. Its full implementation should not be delayed any further.

At Daily Trust, we believe all stakeholders must recognise that the contributions of our workers are the very foundation of our society. As many have rightly stated, workers are the oil that keeps the engine of the nation running. Day in and day out, they display resilience, dedication, and an unyielding commitment in the face of economic uncertainty and social injustice.

Successive governments have often entered into negotiations with striking unions to suspend industrial actions, only to renege on their commitments. Promised compensation and reforms have repeatedly failed to make it into national or state budgets, creating a cycle of broken trust and renewed strikes. This lack of sincerity is a fundamental reason for the continued failure of Nigeria's social contract with its citizens.

We call on the federal, state and local governments, as well as the organised private sector, to uphold workers' rights and ensure that they are fairly compensated. It is imperative to adopt policies that promote decent work, protect labour rights, and provide an enabling environment in which workers can truly thrive.

As we join the rest of the world in celebrating May Day, Daily Trust acknowledges the long-standing struggles of Nigerian workers--for fair wages, job security, and humane working conditions. These struggles must not be allowed to fade into the background. Our workers' needs deserve to be front and centre. Nigerian workers deserve more than promises.