Nigeria: Govt Targets Efficiency in MDAs With Sweeping Reforms - Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration is focused on institutionalising bold reforms to strengthen governance and boost service delivery across ministries, departments, and agencies.

Idris stated this yesterday in Abuja, at the unveiling of the Nigeria Procurement Certification Portal by the Bureau of Public Procurement in collaboration with the World Bank.

He said the introduction of the digital portal is aimed at addressing some of the most critical challenges in public procurement, such as persistent bottlenecks, including suboptimal procurement practices, insufficiently skilled personnel, and the lack of institutionalised capacity-building frameworks.

"This event represents a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria's public procurement system, fully in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, especially its focus on strengthening governance structures to deliver public services more effectively, transparently, and accountably.

"The introduction of this digital portal is not just a technological upgrade; it is a transformative tool that addresses some of the most critical challenges in public procurement, such as persistent bottlenecks, including suboptimal procurement practices, insufficiently skilled personnel, and the lack of institutionalised capacity-building frameworks.

"These challenges have long constrained the effective utilisation of public resources and impeded broader economic development in the country," he said.

The minister explained that by offering structured certification programmes and digital access to training and evaluation, the portal empowers procurement professionals across ministries, departments, and agencies to operate with greater competence, consistency, and integrity. "It ensures that our procurement officers are not just compliant, but qualified and globally competitive," he said.

Idris commended the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) director-general, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, for his visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and tireless efforts in pushing the frontiers of innovation within Nigeria's procurement ecosystem.

The minister stressed that the launch of the certification portal is a testament to Dr Adebowale's commitment to deepening reforms and modernising the nation's procurement processes in line with global best practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, emphasised the importance of public awareness and stakeholder engagement in driving the success of the reforms in the BPP, saying citizens must understand that the portal is not just a tool for government but a platform for them to demand better services, to expect greater transparency, and to hold institutions accountable.

"I therefore urge all relevant agencies and public officers to fully embrace this initiative, and I call on the media, most especially, to help amplify its benefits and monitor its implementation," he stated.

Dignitaries at the event include the head of civil service of the federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack; minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Mr Wale Edun; minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa; minister of women affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; executive chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd); directors general of FRCN, Dr Mohammed Bulama and NTA, Comrade Abdulhamid Dembos.