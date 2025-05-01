Nigeria: You've Failed to Denigrate Senate President, Agbomhere Blasts Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has mocked the satirical letter of apology recently released by the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that she has failed in her attempt to denigrate the Senate President's office.

Agbomhere said the lawmaker's lamentation has only just begun an hour into a journey of two years.

Agbomhere urged Senator Natasha to consider joining Nollywood, as letter writing will not be of much help to her in her journey of mischief, adding that her mudslinging habit targeted at the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the National Assembly as an institution will never yield her expected results.

In a statement which he released Wednesday, Agbomhere described the satirical letter as laughable and meaningless to those who believe in the sanctity of the most critical arm of government - the legislature, and those who love the number three citizen of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger and the Uncommon President of the Nigerian Senate.

Dr. Agbomhere reiterated that Senator Natasha's continued unpatriotic actions since her suspension should be condemned by every well meaning Nigerian rather than being encouraged, as being done by charlatans and unpatriotic elements who find fulfilment in destroying the image of their own country;

"The most pitiable part of the whole national nuisance is that Senator Natasha is married to an idiot who cannot stop her from self destruction". Agbomhere said.

The APC South South Zonal Organising Secretary reminded Senator Natasha of the oath of office she took while being sworn in as Kogi Central lawmaker, which, among other things, includes the protection of the sanctity of the National Assembly.

Agbomhere wondered why Senator Natasha vigorously fought to enter the Senate through the judgment of the Court of Appeal, when she knew that she did not possess the gravitas, finesse and temperament required to belong to the hallowed Chamber.

"Senator Natasha was suspended by the Senate for gross indiscipline, rather than do the needful by apologising or clearing her name in a court of law, she has elected to whip up sentiments against the Uncommon Commissioner, Governor and Architect of Modern Akwa-Ibom State, the Uncommon Minister of Infrastructural Development in the Niger Delta Region, and the uncommon, patriotic, unbeatable and infallible Senate President, the amiable and adorable Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, the National Assembly as an institution and the government, led by a reformer and visionary President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Senator Natasha's behaviour, I dare say, amounts to treason. How on earth can a supposed Distinguished member of the Nigerian Parliament make it a stock in trade to break protocol and de-market the most important arm of government in her country just for the sake of clout chasing? I encourage the necessary security agencies to bring her to book forthwith," the statement read.

Agbomhere, who is also the Director General, Door to Door For Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency, a campaign organisation dedicated to President Tinubu's re-election in 2027, alleged that Senator Natasha is in cahoots with individuals such as Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, Barrister Deji Adeyanju and Omoyele Sowore, all of whom claim to be advocates for the masses and working restlessly with the opposition to mislead gullible citizens from appreciating the gains of President Bola Tinubu. While behind closed doors, the APC-led administration is lobbying and begging to be engaged to work for the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027.

"Senator Natasha has satirically realised that the Nigerian Senate, like the British House of Lords, and the Senate of the United States of America, is an institution that has the powers, without fear of blackmail, to reprimand its erring members. Senator Natasha has satirically accepted that Senator Godswill Akpabio remains the uncommon, infallible and unbeatable President of the Senate who will continue to act as such, unshakable and committed to the good governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Whether by Satire, Idiom or Innuendo, She has a choice to either apologise sincerely for her indiscipline, malicious falsehood, and treasonable actions or remain suspended and keep missing out on those beautiful working-visit pictures she loves to take with the Handsome, Uncommon and Adorable President of the Nigerian Senate.

"I encourage the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to continue to work hand-in-hand with the Executive Arm of the Federal Government to succeed, and no amount of blackmail and grandstanding by the opposition will stop President Bola Tinubu from returning to Aso Rock in 2027," the statement concluded.