Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Redeploys 25 Permanent Secretaries

The Sokoto State Government has approved the redeployment and reassignment of 25 permanent secretaries across various ministries, departments, and agencies, in a move aimed at revitalising the state's administrative structure.

The announcement was made through a statement issued to newsmen by Abubakar Bawa, the Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

According to Bawa, the reorganization was implemented to enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and address evolving governance challenges in the state.

Observers have described the development as timely and necessary, noting that it comes at a point when reforms in public administration have become imperative for sustainable growth and development.

The new postings include Lema Sambo Wali, who has been reassigned as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, and Muhammad Bello Ibrahim, who now heads the Ministry of Commerce.

Others affected in the shake up are Habibi Isa Waziri, posted to the Ministry of Environment; Almustapha Abubakar, assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture; and Abubakar Tambuwal, who now leads the Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship.

Further reassignments include Almustapha Yahaya to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Hadiza Galadima to Youth and Sports Development, and Ni'ma Hassan to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Lawali Sada was appointed as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Humanitarian Affairs, while Ibrahim Kangiwa now oversees the Ministry of Works. Bashiru Maigari has been assigned to the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

Usman Arzika Bodinga will now head the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ibrahim Haliru Dingyadi has been posted to the Ministry of Health, and Sani Tambuwal has been redeployed to the Ministry of Finance.

The shake-up also affects Ahmed Abdulkadir, who takes charge of the Ministry for Local Government Affairs; Ibrahim Binji, Special Duties; and Abubakar Alhaji, Women Affairs.

Other appointees include Ladan Aliyu Isa to the Ministry of Solid Minerals; Mohammed Yusuf Bello, Transport; and Kabiru Garba, Water Resources.

Sayudi Almustapha was posted to the Department of Security Services, Aminu Bello to the Department of Careers and Special Services, and Aminu Rijia to the Local Government Service Commission.

Shehu Wali will now head the Establishment Department, while Sani Sada Isa has been posted to Administration and General Services.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has directed all newly posted permanent secretaries to complete the process of handing over and assumption of new duties on or before May 6, 2025.

He also instructed that copies of the handover reports be submitted to the Office of the Head of Civil Service for proper documentation and record keeping.

The government emphasized that the redeployment exercise is part of broader efforts to reinvigorate the civil service and foster innovation within the public sector.