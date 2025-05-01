Namibia: No Hydrocarbons in Deepwater Offshore Marula Well

1 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Totalenergies' latest exploration well offshore Namibia was a dry hole.

The Deepsea Mira semisub drilled the Marula-1X well to 6 460m MD on Block 2913B in the Orange Basin.

The well was designed to target Albian-age sandstones within the Marula fan complex, 47km south of the Venus-1X well.

However, there were no hydrocarbons in the primary target. Following completion of drilling operations, the rig will be demobilised.

TotalEnergies' partner Impact Oil and Gas chief executive Siraj Ahmed says: "The initial data . . . confirms a disappointing outcome for the Marula prospect. However, the full suite of well data acquired will be integrated into the evaluation to realise the block's full potential."

Block 2913B covers an 8 215 square kilometre area in water depths up to 3 000m.

Impact entered the licence in 2014 as the original operator, acquiring two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic data to define the breakthrough Venus oil discovery, drilled subsequently by TotalEnergies.

