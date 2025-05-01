Liberia: Fortune Skincare Vacuum Therapy Shut Down By Health Authorities Over Safety Issues

30 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberian Medical and Dental Council temporarily suspended all suction-based vacuum therapy procedures at Fortune Skincare Wednesday, citing gaps in practitioner training and equipment certification.

Although vacuum therapy is classified as a noninvasive, non-surgical treatment, the council said international best practices require providers to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid, possess detailed knowledge of skin, fat and muscle anatomy, and demonstrate proficiency in safe suction levels, proper cup placement, contraindication screening and infection control.

Liberian regulations further mandate that all vacuum-therapy equipment receive approval from the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority and be operated exclusively by trained professionals under the supervision of a licensed physician capable of managing potential complications.

In its notice, the council said it had also consulted with the Ministry of Health, the West African College of Surgeons, the Ministry of Justice, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, and the Liberian Board of Nursing and Midwifery to ensure a coordinated response.

Fortune Skincare has since submitted operator-qualification documents for review and is working closely with both the LMDC and the regulatory authority to demonstrate full compliance with national safety and ethical standards.

The suspension will remain in effect until the facility provides satisfactory evidence that its staff meet the required training criteria and that all equipment carries the necessary certification, the council said.

"The council's priority is to safeguard patient safety and uphold the integrity of all cosmetic and therapeutic services offered in Liberia," the LMDC announcement read.

