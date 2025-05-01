Liberia: Senator Moye Blasts Boca Leadership

1 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

GBARNGA — Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye has launched a scathing attack on the leadership of the Bong County Christian Association (BOCA), branding them as "real paid agents" amid a growing dispute over his recent coronation as the "godfather" of the county.

Senator Moye's remarks come in response to BOCA's public dissociation from the Prophetic Call Like-Minded Pastors, the group that bestowed the honorary title on him earlier this month.

Appearing on Radio Gbarnga's popular weekend program "Let's Find Out" (96.5MHz), Moye defended the autonomy of churches to honor individuals as they deem appropriate. He argued that BOCA's mandate is to promote coordination, peace, and unity among churches, not to dictate which figures they may recognize.

"BOCA should know its role and where its limits lie," Moye asserted. "If BOCA does not understand this, then I am confused. Churches have the right to honor anyone during events like Father of the Year celebrations without interference."

The senator further alleged that opposition to his new title is politically motivated, calling for BOCA to remain free from political influence and agendas.

BOCA President Rev. Obediah Canmue, in a statement issued on March 29, clarified that the title was conferred by an independent group of pastors and that the association had no involvement. He also stressed that the term "godfather" has no biblical basis and reaffirmed BOCA's commitment to collective leadership principles within the Christian community.

The dispute has sparked widespread debate across Bong County, with some viewing it as a reflection of deeper political and religious tensions in the region.

