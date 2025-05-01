Liberia: LNP Sends Demonstrators to Court

30 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Several individuals arrested for their involvement in a violent demonstration at the University of Liberia's (UL) main campus on April 28, 2025, have been sent to court for prosecution.

The protest caused major disruptions, including blocking the main street along the Capital By-Pass and damaging a marked police vehicle with license plate #RL-307.

Those arrested, charged, and sent to court are Daniel S., Deema, Kalifa Kanneh, Archi Sougha, Frank D. Jackson, Christopher Dugbe, Isaac William, and Musa A. Kermokai.

The individuals were charged with multiple crimes including criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, rioting, criminal mischief, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstructing highway and other public passages, following an investigation.

Police authorities said these charges violate various provisions of the Revised Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia, specifically Chapter 10, Section 10.4; Chapter 14, Subchapter B, Section 14.23; Chapter 15, Subchapter A, Section 15.5; and Chapter 17, Sections 17.1, 17.3, and 17.7.

Police further stated that efforts are ongoing to identify additional suspects, who will face charges once identified.

According to the police, upon arrival at the scene to restore order, their officers came under attack as some students threw stones and glass bottles, further escalating the violence.

The Liberia National Police remains dedicated to maintaining peace and order. The public is encouraged to respect the rule of law and address grievances through peaceful dialogue. -Press release.

