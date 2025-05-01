Liberia: Grand Kru Unveils Several Projects

The administration of Grand Kru County unveils several development projects with an estimated cost of $186,000.

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County

Barclayville, Liberia, May 1, 2025 - The administration of Grand Kru County has unveiled several ongoing projects being funded by the Government of Liberia through the County Development Fund.

The projects include renovation of the Superintendent Compound, County Administrative Building, Barclayville City Hall, Completion of Parluken Administrative Building, Completion of Norkia Clinic in Jora and Completion of a Youth Center in Barclayville.

Others include Construction of 8 new hand pumps and Rehabilitation of 16 hand pumps in eight (8) districts, and layout of Barclayville City.

Grand Kru County Development Officer, Joe Sekpeh, said these development initiatives are aimed at enhancing community welfare and improving infrastructures of the county, adding that the County Administration is working within an estimated budget of $186,000 received from the government through the Ministry of Finance, Development and Planning, as County Development Fund added to the total brought forward from previous administration, including $40,000 and 21,000,000 Liberian Dollars.

Speaking to the New Dawn via telephone on Tuesday, April 30, 2025, Mr. Sekpeh applauded President Joseph N. Boakai for exerting a strong commitment in supporting development in Grand Kru and the entire Southeastern region of Liberia.

He disclosed that central government through the County Administration has put up a bid for rehabilitation of additional roads in the county, including Buah-to-Greenville, Sinoe County Road and Buah-to-Kaweanken, River Gee County respectively to address lack of farm to market road in the region.

He emphasized that Ghana Community in Grand Kru County donated one drum of fuel and ten bags of 25 kg rice to the County Administration as part of its support to enhancing the ongoing project of Barclayville City Streets, adding that other prominent citizens have started to pour in with moral and financial contributions.

He also recognized tremendous efforts and support of the County Legislative Caucus toward the developmental advancements of Grand Kru.

He said with the exception of the County Development Fund, the Caucus has made a huge financial commitment toward the project, especially laying out Barclayville's principal streets. Editing by Jonathan Browne