Algeria: President Tebboune's Message On International Workers' Day

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday sent a message to the Algerian workers on the International Workers' Day, here is the translation of APS:

"In the name of Allah, Clement and Merciful,

Prayer and peace be upon His Messenger,

My working sisters and brothers,

I am delighted to send you my best wishes on the occasion of the International Workers' Day, celebrated on May 1st of each year, meant to be an opportunity to reiterate our comitment to completing the process of national building, whose path was paved by our pioneers, including our valiant martyrs, mujahideen, political activists and all the country's devoted children, to preserve the independence of the decision-making and the nation's potential and wealth, and contribute to the development of a strong and diversified economy, ensuring the country's dignity and independence.

We are celebrating this event with the same determination to continue consolidating the gains, after the fulfilment of commitments relating to unprecedented pay rises for workers, through a major review of pay scales, compensation schemes, retirement benefits and pensions, with a significant tax relief.

This event is an opportunity to recollect together the sacrifices of the heroes of our glorious Revolution for liberation and to express our pride in the loyalty of the workers and unionists to Algeria since the creation of the General Union of Algerian Workers, on 24 February 1956, until the ordeal of "the national tragedy," a dark decade where workers resisted the barbaric and destructive terrorist groups, defending bravely the nation state and its institutions.

Those women and men, workers and unionists will remain engraved in the memory of successive generations, as they remain a source of inspiration for them, with their commitment to the values of patriotism and honour, such as the martyrs Aïssat Idir and Abdelhak Benhamouda, and their companions who fell in the field of honour during the glorious Revolution for the country's liberation or while fulfilling their national duty after independence.

My working sisters and brothers,

The victorious Algeria counts on its children and workers, who contribute, with the same commitment and loyalty towards the home country in this crucial stage, to the shaping of a modern economic model.

They are the foundation on which the new economic trends are built, and are the long-lasting wealth represented by highly qualified, competent and ambitious young people able to harness intelligence and technology to drive a dynamic business environment, similar to that which is stimulating economic activity in emerging countries.

Long live Algeria

Everlasting glory to our martyrs."