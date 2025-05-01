Rwanda: Visit Rwanda Sponsorship Deal With Atlético Madrid Is a Strategic Investment

The government of Rwanda has announced that it has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Atlético Madrid, one of Spain's leading and Europe's popular soccer clubs.

As part of the arrangement, Visit Rwanda brand will appear on the front of Atlético Madrid's men's first team training and warm-up kits for the remaining five LaLiga matches, as well as during the Club World Cup.

The branding will also appear on the women's first team training and warm-up kits, and on the back of the official match jerseys for both teams, starting next season.

Visit Rwanda is expected to enjoy prominent visibility throughout the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, across the club's global digital platforms, and through global fan engagement programmes.

As part of the multi-year deal, Visit Rwanda will also be designated as the club's Official Training Partner, Official Tourism Destination Partner, and Official Coffee Supplier.

This is a strategic investment for Rwanda, a country that has identified hospitality and tourism as key sectors that will drive the economy for the foreseeable future.

There is no doubt that Rwanda stands to prominently gain recognition as part of this deal, especially among the Spanish speaking communities and the rest of the soccer fans around the globe.

Sports sponsorships have proven that they are a gamechanger in marketing.

When players wear a brand like Visit Rwanda, it is much more than a logo on a jersey or brand advertising. It's the perfect marketing arena to arouse emotions, tell stories and create a close connection to the target group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More so than any other platform, sport connects and generates dynamism that brands can tap into to tell the relevant messages in an emotional, sustainable way. We have seen this happening for many decades.

Adidas, Nike, Puma, or even Under Armour are not sports teams, but it's barely impossible not to associate these brands with sports. These are apparel and footwear companies that have positioned themselves as a dynamic force in sports, and as a result, everyone is obsessed with them.

Recent sports sponsorship deals that Rwanda has signed with leading clubs even serve as a template. More than ever, media value analysis has proven that more than ever, Europeans are aware of Rwanda's offerings.

It's now time to get down to work to make the best out of this. This could mean leveraging content marketing, such as curating videos that depict spectacular moments from events, to promote Visit Rwanda.