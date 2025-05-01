Liberia: 'Rule of Law Caucus' Submits Proposal to Resolve House Leadership Crisis

The "Rule of Law Caucus" says it has submitted a draft proposal to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for onward transmission to all parties involved in the ongoing leadership crisis within the House of Representatives.

In a statement Sunday evening, the "Rule of Law Caucus" said the proposal, once adopted through a binding resolution, would bring an end to the reign of Grand Kru County District 2 Representative Jonathan Fonati Koffa and pave the way for the election of a new Speaker ( This Contention, the House leadership believe that there's no vacancy as Speaker Koon is already the Speaker).

"The proposal, once adopted through a binding resolution, seeks to bring an end to the reign of Cllr Jonathan Fonati Koffa and will ensure the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election for a new Speaker of the House," the "Rule of Law Caucus" stated.

The "Rule of Law Caucus" further emphasized that the proposal "represents a significant step forward in restoring trust, upholding democratic principles, and fostering genuine reconciliation among members of the House."

Beyond leadership changes, the "Rule of Law Caucus" said its plan also addresses "other outstanding matters that have plagued the House, threatening its functionality and undermining the spirit of governance."