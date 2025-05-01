Liberia: Sen. Dopoh Wants Clarity On Judiciary's Budget

River Gee County Senator, Francis S. Dopoh, is seeking an immediate clarification and resolution on budget of the Judiciary, which the Supreme Court has deemed illegal and unconstitutional.

Senator Dopoh said the Supreme Court's ruling of April 23, 2025, has not only deepened the ongoing crisis in the House of Representatives but also raised serious concerns about the functioning and independence of the Judiciary.

He said this matter requires urgent attention and a collective effort to address the ambiguity surrounding the national budgetary process.

The April 23 ruling from the Supreme Court of Liberia declared all legislative actions, including the passage of the National Budget unconstitutional and illegal.

He said this decision comes despite the Judiciary has already operated in the second quarter of its fiscal year, adding that such a declaration raises significant concerns about the separation of powers and the integrity of the legislative procedures.

"Let me be clear: the Judiciary's budget, passed by the Legislature, was enacted in full compliance with the law and established procedures. This was affirmed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court during the Court's opening session in March of this year. At that time, no issues were raised regarding the constitutionality of the budget. Therefore, any subsequent judicial interpretation that seeks to retroactively invalidate this process must be reconsidered carefully especially when it risks paralyzing the institutions tasked with upholding justice," the Senator argued.

Dopoh added that the Judiciary relies on both the legal framework and financial support provided by the Legislature to function effectively, and declaring its budget unconstitutional threatens to undermine this foundation and casts doubt on the legitimacy of the national budgeting process, which could severely disrupt court operations and delay justice for the Liberian people.

"Accordingly, I am calling on my fellow legislators to convene without delay to address this critical constitutional issue. We must clarify the status of the Judiciary's budget in a way that honors the principles of separation of powers and the roles assigned to each branch of government under our Constitution."

He emphasized they must resolve any disagreements between the Judiciary and Legislature with transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment to preserving democratic governance.

Sen. Dopoh noted that it is now time for decisive legislative action, constructive dialogue, and a united commitment to national stability, saying "Let us act in the best interest of our nation and its people to uphold the Constitution and strengthen public confidence in Liberia's governance." Editing by Jonathan Browne