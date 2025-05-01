Liberia: Boakai Under Pressure to Dismiss Commerce Inspector Dorr Cooper Over UL Bribery Scandal

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai is facing mounting pressure to dismiss D. Dorr Cooper, Inspector General at the Ministry of Commerce, in the wake of a bribery and academic fraud scandal at the University of Liberia (UL).

The renewed calls follow the announcement by UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan of the immediate dismissal of eight employees implicated in a wide-ranging academic fraud investigation, which prominently referenced the so-called "Dorr Cooper Incident."

The sweeping action comes after a four-month probe led by the Special Committee to Investigate Academic Fraud. The committee uncovered what it described as "coordinated acts of academic fraud" involving staff from the Department of Public Administration (PADM), the Office of Enrollment Services (OES), and the Office of Information Technology (OIT).

"Academic fraud is the antithesis of academic integrity and the enemy of academic excellence," Dr. Maparyan stated. "On my watch, the University of Liberia will be restored to academic integrity and academic excellence."

Alongside the eight dismissals, one employee was suspended through the end of 2025, while two others were cleared due to insufficient evidence. Although the official summary of the investigation did not disclose detailed findings on Cooper's specific role, public outcry has intensified amid demands for transparency and accountability.

In response, Dr. Maparyan outlined a series of structural reforms aimed at strengthening institutional integrity and preventing future misconduct:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Establishment of a Permanent Oversight Body: The temporary investigative committee will now become a standing Committee to Investigate Academic Fraud (CIAF).

The temporary investigative committee will now become a standing Committee to Investigate Academic Fraud (CIAF). Launch of a Whistleblower Platform: The UL Whistleblower Platform (ULWP) will allow students, staff, alumni, and others to confidentially report suspected fraud.

The UL Whistleblower Platform (ULWP) will allow students, staff, alumni, and others to confidentially report suspected fraud. Complete Overhaul of the Office of Enrollment Services (OES): Cited as a key area of concern, OES will undergo significant structural changes.

Cited as a key area of concern, OES will undergo significant structural changes. Stronger Policies and Education Campaigns: Revised university-wide policies on academic fraud will be introduced, alongside awareness efforts targeting all stakeholders.

"These measures will allow academic integrity to prevail and academic fraud to perish," Dr. Maparyan affirmed, signaling a zero-tolerance stance.

While the UL leadership's swift response has garnered praise from some civil society actors and education reform advocates, others are closely monitoring how far-reaching and sustainable the reforms will be in a system long plagued by corruption and weak oversight.

Dr. Maparyan ended her statement with a stern warning: "People who commit academic fraud or engage in academic misconduct at the University of Liberia will be held accountable. Impunity will not be an option."

The dismissals and accompanying reforms represent one of the most significant anti-corruption actions in the University's recent history.

As public concern over the scandal continues to grow, pressure is mounting on President Boakai to act decisively--beginning with the dismissal of Commerce Inspector General Dorr Cooper, whose alleged involvement has become a lightning rod for criticism.