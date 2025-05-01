Nigeria: Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Atiku, Obi, Dangote, Adesina, Others Extol Late Adebanjo

Prominent Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, among others, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the late Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 97.

At a 'Night of Tributes and Service of Songs', held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, President Tinubu in his tribute sent to the family, described Adebanjo as one of the last nationalists and independence heroes, who laid Nigeria's foundation.

In the president's words: "The nation has lost a political leader whose decades-long struggle for democracy and unity left an indelible mark. All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and admired the democratic ideals he championed. Though we mourn, we thank God for a purposeful life - 96 years of tireless advocacy for equity and progress."

Tinubu hailed Adebanjo as a lawyer, statesman, and a devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, recalling his political journey spanned from his role as Organising Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic to leading the Unity Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.

He also lauded Adebanjo's courage during national crises, especially his leadership during the aftermath of the June 12, 1993, election annulment as a prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Tinubu recalled Adebanjo's support for his 1999 governorship bid in Lagos State under the Alliance for Democracy, describing him as unwavering in his pursuit of justice.

Obasanjo, represented by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, described Adebanjo as a foremost nationalist and patriot.

"I received the news of his passing while in Addis Ababa. When I visited him on February 3, though frail, I didn't expect he would leave us so soon," he said, adding, "He was a great man, a voice of the people, and a committed community leader."

Acknowledging their political differences, Obasanjo praised Adebanjo's dedication to national progress, restructuring, and justice.

"His thoughts transcended partisanship. Though his dream of a restructured Nigeria remains unfulfilled, it continues to inspire," he said.

Jonathan, in his tribute, described Adebanjo as a national hero and a symbol of resilience.

"He championed the rights of the common man and advocated democracy and good governance until the very end. His death is a profound loss to the nation. He was a man of principles, courage, and unity," Jonathan said.

Atiku called Adebanjo a fearless elder statesman and one of Nigeria's last true nationalists.

"He spent his youth fighting colonialism, his middle years resisting military rule, and his later life promoting democracy and good governance. He was a formidable advocate for justice and equity."

President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, described Adebanjo as an indomitable statesman and lifelong champion of truth.

"He consistently spoke out on Nigeria's challenges and inspired generations. I saw him as a father figure. Even at 95, he attended the Awolowo Prize for Leadership ceremony to support me. That gesture moved me deeply."

Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, described him as a man of courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to truth and service.

"We are here to honour a man who lived a life of courage, truth, and dedication," Obi said, adding: "He reminded us that true success lies in living a life of value."

Obi recalled his interactions with Adebanjo during his presidential campaign and noted how deeply he cared about the impact of policies on ordinary Nigerians.

"I met him during my campaign. Even in our last conversations, he would ask, 'What's your position on this issue?' He always insisted I explain how policies would affect Nigerians," Obi said.

"He cared deeply about the poor. It didn't matter whether the policy affected the North, East, or West - he just wanted to know how it would impact the people."

Former Education Minister and ex-Vice President of the World Bank (Africa), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, described Adebanjo as a revolutionary who spoke truth to power with boldness.

"He was a man of character, whose life is worthy of emulation," she said.

Former SEC Director-General, Arunma Oteh, praised him as a courageous patriot and exceptional mentor.

"He lived a life of integrity, compassion, and sacrifice. He taught us that Nigeria thrives when united, and leadership must be grounded in character and competence."

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said Adebanjo was a steadfast advocate of true federalism and justice.

"His courage and belief in an egalitarian Nigeria will continue to inspire generations. He was never afraid to speak truth to power," he said.

In his sermon titled: "Lord, Make Me to Know Mine End, and the Measure of My Days", Pastor Tunde Bakare reflected on the brevity of life and the importance of living purposefully.

"Money, fame, and power are fleeting. What truly matters is not the praise of men, but God's judgment," he said.

According to him, "Chief Adebanjo stood for truth, even when it was unpopular. As we reflect on his legacy, we must ask ourselves: what legacy will we leave behind?"

Other dignitaries at the event included former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola; former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; and retired General Zamani Lekwot, among others.