Africa: From Grass to Glory - Meryem Hajri Leads Morocco Into Futsal Afcon Final

Meryem Hajri is on the brink of making history -- again. At 29, the Moroccan international is preparing for her second continental final, but this time, it won't be on grass.

It will be on a futsal court, under the lights of Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, where Morocco will face Tanzania in the CAF Women's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday.

Less than two years ago, Hajri led SC Casablanca to the CAF Women's Champions League final, where they fell 2-0 to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. Now, she returns to a major African final wearing national colours -- and flat-soled shoes.

Her journey is a rare one, bridging two disciplines that rarely overlap: 11-a-side football and futsal. But Hajri's story is also one of adaptability, resilience, and passion -- a symbol of Morocco's rapidly rising profile in women's sport.

From Casablanca's streets to continental acclaim

Born and raised in the football-loving districts of Casablanca, Hajri quickly stood out for her vision and technical ability.

She rose through the Moroccan women's football system and eventually starred for SC Casablanca, guiding them to their maiden Champions League final in 2023. Though they lost the title to Sundowns, their run earned continental respect.

"We made history," Hajri recalled. "It hurt to lose, but we showed the world what we're capable of."

A futsal discovery turned passion

Initially drawn to futsal as off-season training, Hajri soon fell in love with the game's speed, strategy, and intensity. By 2024, she had joined Morocco's futsal national team -- and quickly became its midfield heartbeat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I couldn't choose between the two. I thrive on both the pitch and the court," she said. "Futsal has grown fast here -- there's vision, support, and it gives players more opportunities."

In Morocco's run to the final, Hajri has been instrumental. The Lionesses of the Atlas swept past Namibia (8-1), Cameroon (7-1), and Angola (5-1) to reach the final in dominant fashion. On Wednesday, they face a well-drilled Tanzanian side looking to spoil the party.

"This time, we want to win -- especially at home"

As she prepares for another shot at glory, Hajri reflects on the lessons of defeat and the hope of redemption.

"A final isn't just played -- it's won," she said. "We've learned that the hard way. Now, at home, with our fans, we want to finish the job."