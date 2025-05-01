Morocco Claim Historic Women's Futsal Afcon Title in Last-Minute Thriller

Morocco were crowned champions of the inaugural Women's Africa Futsal Cup of Nations after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Tanzania in a gripping final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Wednesday night.

In front of a vibrant home crowd, the Lionesses of the Atlas came from two goals down to secure their first-ever continental title, with Jasmine Demraoui netting the decisive goal in the final minute of regulation time.

The win not only handed Morocco their maiden trophy in women's futsal but also secured their qualification for the first-ever FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup, set to be held in the Philippines from 27 November to 7 December 2025.

Tanzania, valiant finalists, also booked their spot in the global showpiece.

Early setback, roaring comeback

The final began with Morocco on the back foot as Tanzania's high press unsettled the hosts. Anastazia Katunzi opened the scoring in the 4th minute, capitalising on a poorly cleared ball to fire her side ahead.

Tanzania doubled their advantage in the 16th minute through Jamila Rajabu, finishing off a swift counter-attack to stun the Rabat crowd.

But Morocco responded with determination. Just before half-time, Doha El Madani calmly slotted home a penalty to pull one back and swing momentum toward the hosts.

Buoyed by the crowd, Morocco returned with renewed energy in the second half. In the 34th minute, Drissia Korrych levelled the tie with a composed finish from a cleverly worked corner.

The final blow

As the match neared its conclusion, both sides pushed for a winner. Tanzania's physicality began to fade, while Morocco surged forward with belief. In the dying seconds, Demraoui found space to fire a precise low drive across the goalkeeper to complete a stunning comeback and ignite wild celebrations in Rabat.

Other honours

Earlier in the day, Cameroon claimed third place with a convincing 4-1 win over Angola.

The tournament's individual awards went to Jasmine Demraoui (Best Player, Morocco), Doha El Madani (Top Scorer with 5 goals, Morocco), and Nassra Abbas (Best Goalkeeper, Tanzania). Namibia were recognised with the Fair Play Award.