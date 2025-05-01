Morocco Claim Historic Women's Futsal Afcon Title in Last-Minute Thriller

30 April 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco were crowned champions of the inaugural Women's Africa Futsal Cup of Nations after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Tanzania in a gripping final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Wednesday night.

In front of a vibrant home crowd, the Lionesses of the Atlas came from two goals down to secure their first-ever continental title, with Jasmine Demraoui netting the decisive goal in the final minute of regulation time.

The win not only handed Morocco their maiden trophy in women's futsal but also secured their qualification for the first-ever FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup, set to be held in the Philippines from 27 November to 7 December 2025.

Tanzania, valiant finalists, also booked their spot in the global showpiece.

Early setback, roaring comeback

The final began with Morocco on the back foot as Tanzania's high press unsettled the hosts. Anastazia Katunzi opened the scoring in the 4th minute, capitalising on a poorly cleared ball to fire her side ahead.

Tanzania doubled their advantage in the 16th minute through Jamila Rajabu, finishing off a swift counter-attack to stun the Rabat crowd.

But Morocco responded with determination. Just before half-time, Doha El Madani calmly slotted home a penalty to pull one back and swing momentum toward the hosts.

Buoyed by the crowd, Morocco returned with renewed energy in the second half. In the 34th minute, Drissia Korrych levelled the tie with a composed finish from a cleverly worked corner.

The final blow

As the match neared its conclusion, both sides pushed for a winner. Tanzania's physicality began to fade, while Morocco surged forward with belief. In the dying seconds, Demraoui found space to fire a precise low drive across the goalkeeper to complete a stunning comeback and ignite wild celebrations in Rabat.

Other honours

Earlier in the day, Cameroon claimed third place with a convincing 4-1 win over Angola.

The tournament's individual awards went to Jasmine Demraoui (Best Player, Morocco), Doha El Madani (Top Scorer with 5 goals, Morocco), and Nassra Abbas (Best Goalkeeper, Tanzania). Namibia were recognised with the Fair Play Award.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.