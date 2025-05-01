Liberia: Rights Group Warns Liberia House Crisis Could Spark National Unrest

Monrovia — The United Methodist Human Rights Monitor has called on members of the House of Representatives to place the national interest above personal and political ambitions and urgently resolve the prolonged leadership stalemate that is paralyzing legislative activities.

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator in Monrovia, the organization's program director, Jefferson Knight, warned that the ongoing crisis within the House could spark broader national unrest if not swiftly addressed.

"This leadership crisis has lingered far too long and has the propensity to degenerate into national conflict if care is not taken," Knight said. He emphasized that both the minority and majority blocs must abandon what he described as "selfish motives" and prioritize national stability.

Knight also appealed to several prominent institutions--including the Liberia Council of Churches, the National Muslim Council of Liberia, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the U.S. Embassy--to intervene in efforts to mediate and resolve the crisis.

The human rights advocate urged political parties to act responsibly and avoid inflaming tensions.

"We call on political parties to refrain from beating war drums over such a sensitive and delicate issue," he said.

The crisis stems from a contested speakership dispute that has divided the House. In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court of Liberia confirmed embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate leader in response to a Bill of Information filed before the court.

Despite the ruling, tensions persist. President Joseph Boakai has pledged to work with any faction of lawmakers that can establish a quorum. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has docketed a reargument in a related petition brought forward by the majority bloc challenging the legitimacy of Koffa's leadership.

The ongoing political impasse has drawn public concern, with civil society organizations intensifying calls for a peaceful resolution through lawful and democratic means.